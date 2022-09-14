ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs (and L.A. Chargers) players to watch: Skyy Moore and James, for starters

Before the season, we asked you to identify, through a poll, some likely statistical leader s for the Chiefs this year, plus winners of the team MVP and top rookie rookies.

As the Chiefs prepare for their second game, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night against the L.A. Chargers, let’s see what you came up with. Spoiler alert: You’re off to a good start.

Receptions among wide receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bingo. His six receptions topped the Chiefs’ wideouts in KC’s 44-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He had a terrific game at Arizona, but rookie Isiah Pacheco was the Chiefs’ leading rusher. Pacheco had finished second in the voting.

Sacks among defensive linemen: Chris Jones. He played a solid game. But Jones didn’t have a sack last weekend. Those went to linemen Carlos Dunlap, Tershawn Wharton and cornerback J’Jarius Sneed.

Interceptions among defensive backs: Sneed. Nine players received votes. The Chiefs didn’t have a pick against the Cardinals.

Team MVP: Patrick Mahomes over Travis Kelce and Jones. Looking good after one game.

Top rookie: George Karlaftis over Trent McDuffie. Karlaftis deflected a pass and was credited with a quarterback hit. McDuffie suffered an injured hamstring and was placed on injured reserve this week.

Here are some players for the Chiefs and Chargers, besides Mahomes and Justin Herbert, who could make a difference in Thursday night’s game:

Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore

Moore was targeted once against Arizona, and it came off a scramble. But he made the most of the play, taking a short pass and turning it into a 30-yard gain to set up a touchdown. He was solid on punt returns, too, returning four for a 10.3-yard average.

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson

Watson played 51% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps last weekend after the injury to McDuffie. The reserves were on the field for most of the fourth quarter. Now, Watson figures to see even more action. The Chargers are bound to pick on him and fellow rookie corner Josh Williams, who played 23% of the snaps Sunday.

Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter

For a wide receiver who stands 5-8 and played at FCS Sacramento State, Carter entered this season with more NFL experience — 61 games over four seasons with five teams — than could be expected. And he’s off to a fast start this season. After an excellent training camp, Carter caught three passes and a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Raiders. With Keenan Allen likely out, Herbert could zero in on Carter once again.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

He’s the NFL’s highest-paid safety after signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $42 million guaranteed last month. He’s worth it to the Chargers the way he’s defended Kelce over the years. Nobody in the NFL does it better. Last week, James recorded a sack among his team-leading six tackles.

