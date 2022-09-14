Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence Carmela
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Related
North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A police cruiser was heavily damaged early Saturday when two suspects were interrupted while they were attempting to break into cars. One teen suspect is under arrest. Police said they were called at 2:15 a.m. to the area of 160 State Street for the report...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Register Citizen
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Bristol Press
Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Comments / 0