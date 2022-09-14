ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WTNH

Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Farmington, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
East Hartford, CT
New Britain, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
NEW HAVEN, CT

