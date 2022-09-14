Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol's second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning Sunday
BRISTOL – Bristol’s second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Rockwell Park Amphitheatre with New England’s Orquesta la Yunquena as part Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is hosted as part of a partnership with the Bristol Arts and Culture Fund as...
Bristol Press
Rotary Club is offering a 'September Fest'
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Rotary Club is offering a “September Fest”, featuring beer, wine and spirit tasting, Sept. 23 at the VFW. The September Fest, supported by Worldwide Wine & Spirits, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. It will feature 20 vendors for visitors to sample and there will also be door prizes and music from a DJ. Proceeds will support the local Plainville Rotary Club.
Bristol Press
Bristol receives a grant to replace blighted tennis courts
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has received a grant from the Connecticut Urban Forest Council to replace the blighted tennis courts on Memorial Boulevard with an “urban garden.”. Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department said that the $35,000 grant will...
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council approves two resolutions
BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
Bristol Press
Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates 130 years at German Festival
BRISTOL – In a historic celebration, beer, food and music were served up to lovers of all things German at Immanuel Lutheran Church as part of its recognition of 130 years in the community Friday and Saturday at its annual German Festival. “(Friday), we opened up and started with...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Bristol Press
Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
Bristol Press
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
Bristol Press
Stephen Paul Turcotte
Stephen Paul Turcotte, 58, of Bloomfield, passed away at Hartford Hospital, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after a long illness. He was the beloved son of Paul and Dolores (Platt) Turcotte of Bristol. Stephen is a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and Central Connecticut State University with a degree in Psychology.
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant reopens after being shut down by health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant was closed by the Milford Health Department for multiple health violations but has reopened after a reinspection. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Initially Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, would only say the department had an open...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
Inside a $7 Million Connecticut Mansion Inspired by a Gilded Age Vanderbilt Estate
Picturesque, quaint and serene, this incredible 3.2-acre property couldn’t be more idyllic. Located in Fairfield, Connecticut near the charming Southport Village, this $7 million home on Sasco Hill Road is a modern recreation of Gilded Age living. It’s ensconced by towering trees and nature so you truly feel in the middle of the countryside. Renowned architect Jack Franzen built the home for late businessman Mickey Herbert and his wife, Jackie, who were inspired by the Vanderbilt’s landmark Shelburne Farms estate on Lake Champlain in Vermont. Shelburne Farms, owned by Eliza Vanderbilt and William Seward Webb, has structures completed between 1886 and...
Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
NBC Connecticut
ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November
The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
