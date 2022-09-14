Pep Guardiola’s love of tricksy ball-players is well-known – he once spent more than £30m on Cesc Fábregas when Barcelona already had perhaps the greatest midfield of all time. Similarly, adding Jack Grealish to a Manchester City squad already supremely stocked with attacking talent seemed unnecessary and, despite a crucial goal at West Ham in last season’s title run-in, the move has yet to properly pay off. Grealish began Saturday’s game at Wolves under pressure … and then scored after 55 seconds. He will know that this is not the end of the conversation, and needs to be the start of something more significant. The portents are good: others have taken a season to adjust to the specific demands placed upon them by Guardiola. With defences preoccupied with the demands of handling Erling Haaland, there should be both scope and space for Grealish to deploy his unique brand of improvisational brilliance. Daniel Harris.

