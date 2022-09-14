ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Giovanni Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
