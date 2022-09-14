Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich fail to score in Bundesliga for first time in 87 games as calls grow for Sadio Mane to be benched
BAYERN MUNICH fired blanks in the Bundesliga for the first time in 87 games as calls for Sadio Mane to be axed grew. Ex-Liverpool striker Mane is goalless for five matches after Saturday's shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg. The German champions last failed to score in the league back in...
Carlos Vela’s penalty kicks lift LAFC over Dynamo
Carlos Vela scored twice on penalty kicks to help Los Angeles FC record a 3-1 victory over the visiting Houston
Giovanni Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan
A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Wolves in the early kick off in the Premier League today, and the confirmed line-ups have been announced.
