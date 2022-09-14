ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills hires consultant for city staffing study

By Harrison Freuck
 4 days ago

The Lake Mills City Council has chosen a consultant to conduct a study of city staff and emergency service needs that will help the city plan for the next few years.

The council opted to hire McMahon Associates, Inc., based out of Neenah, Wisconsin to do a staffing study on all city departments to evaluate future staffing needs, and take a closer look at EMS staffing needs.

Four consultant proposals were sent to the city council, one of which went over the $60,000 budgeted by the city.

McMahon, which is charging $29,400 for its services, has experience consulting with Lake Mills in the past, city manager Steve Wilke said. Council member Liesa Kerler added that she believed the price and scope of work offered by McMahon made it a good choice for the city.

The proposed schedule of McMahon, which will use six staff members for the project, spans 15 weeks and includes preliminary planning, the collection of data, research and analysis, construction of a final plan and a presentation to the common council.

McMahon is expected to begin in the next two weeks with the emergency services study report to be complete by mid-November, city attorney Daniel Drescher said in a statement to the Leader.

The emergency services study will be used to determine how many employees the city needs to hire in the coming years, as well as an evaluation of the city’s current employee contracts. Additionally, the study will measure the appropriate type, level and quality of EMS services, as well as the appropriate number of employees and contractual support needed to provide the services at the desired level, a memo from Wilke said.

As for the general city staffing study, Wilke’s memo explains that the city has recently had and is anticipating the retirements of a significant number of staff over the next three years, so city staff has determined it is time to “contemplate the future and direction of the city organization.”

The memo says that the study is meant to help improve operational performance, enhance customer service, identify future challenges, required staffing and seek efficiencies in city services.

The city consists of eight departments, including legal, public works, finance, administration, facilities and grounds, public safety, community planning and the library.

To view McMahon’s full proposal, visit https://bit.ly/3Rstk0O .

