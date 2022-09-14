ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett Is Ready to Work on Her Second Album While Waiting on Second Baby

Fresh off her gig as opener on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Gabby Barrett says she is now excited to get to work on a brand new album. "We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album No. 2," Barrett tells Taste of Country in a recent interview about the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Goldmine. "So, I'll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave."
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’

Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Taste of Country

Chapel Hart Explain Why ‘American Pride’ Made Them So Emotional on ‘AGT’ [Watch]

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The family country trio consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart have been a favorite act of both the judges and the audience since they auditioned for AGT, and while they gave a powerful performance of their patriotic new song on Tuesday, their rendition was hampered in a few spots by some shaky solo vocals before they offered up their signature vocal harmonies in the chorus.
Taste of Country

Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’

The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
