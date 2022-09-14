Read full article on original website
Related
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
Gabby Barrett Is Ready to Work on Her Second Album While Waiting on Second Baby
Fresh off her gig as opener on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Gabby Barrett says she is now excited to get to work on a brand new album. "We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album No. 2," Barrett tells Taste of Country in a recent interview about the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Goldmine. "So, I'll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave."
Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’
Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hardy Dons an Orange Jumpsuit for Live Debut of ‘Wait in the Truck’ at Seven Peaks Festival [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson joined forces on the stage of Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Musical Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 3), giving the first-ever live performance of their much-buzzed-about duet single, "Wait in the Truck." To celebrate the occasion, both artists wore outfits reminiscent of their song's music video. Wilson...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
NFL・
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Randy Houser’s ‘Rub a Little Dirt on It’ Is a Reminder That Tough Times Are Temporary [Listen]
Randy Houser is giving fans another taste of this upcoming sixth studio album, Note to Self. The project is due to arrive on Nov. 11, but the singer has released another offering from it with "Rub a Little Dirt on It." The simple track is a gentle reminder that although...
Chapel Hart Explain Why ‘American Pride’ Made Them So Emotional on ‘AGT’ [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The family country trio consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart have been a favorite act of both the judges and the audience since they auditioned for AGT, and while they gave a powerful performance of their patriotic new song on Tuesday, their rendition was hampered in a few spots by some shaky solo vocals before they offered up their signature vocal harmonies in the chorus.
Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
Tyler Hubbard Throws Garage Party in ‘Everybody Needs a Bar’ Video [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard is highlighting another track from his debut solo EP, Dancin' in the Country, and this time, it's the jovial "Everybody Needs a Bar." The former Florida Georgia Line hitmaker released a fun-loving music video to go along with the track on Friday (Sept. 9). Hubbard co-wrote the song...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Kane Brown’s Video With His Wife Dominate the Top Videos?
Kane Brown's much-anticipated new video for "Thank God" features his wife, Katelyn, who joins him for a duet. Will his new clip hit the top of the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out. Brown's clip for "Thank God" is up against quite a...
Kane Brown Teases ‘Thank God’ Music Video With Some Dreamy Behind-the-Scenes Shots [Pictures]
Just a couple of days after Kane Brown posted a teaser clip of "Thank God," his upcoming duet with his wife Katelyn, the singer is sharing a glimpse into the song's music video. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots and outtakes from the video shoot on his social channels on Monday (Sept. 5).
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Speechless’ After Receiving Six CMA Awards Nominations
The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning (Sept. 7), and this year not only marks Lainey Wilson's first time being nominated at the event, but she came away with six nods in six different categories. Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Girl Power Triple Collaboration for New Song
Kelsea Ballerini is cooking up something special: The star has called on not one, but two powerful female vocalists for a new collab called "You're Drunk, Go Home." Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join her on the new track, which will drop Sept. 23 with Ballerini's new album. The...
Luke Combs Gives Two Young Fans $140 Out of His Wallet to Pay Back Their Ticket Money [Watch]
Luke Combs is known for giving back to his devoted fanbase, but this time, he did it in cash. The singer reached into his wallet during a Friday night (Sept. 2) show in Bangor, Maine, when he learned that two young fans had worked hard and saved up to buy tickets to his show with their own money.
Kane Brown Comments on Morgan Wallen’s 2021 Controversy for the First Time
Kane Brown is addressing Morgan Wallen’s use of a racist slur in February 2021 for the first time. In a new feature story in the New York Times, Brown offers his views on the incident, which subsequently added fuel to the fire of the issue of racial inequality in country music.
Ingrid Andress Celebrates True Love in ‘Feel Like This’ Music Video [Watch]
Ingrid Andress' new song, "Feel Like This," tells the story of finding true love after leaving a turbulent relationship, and the music video sets that optimistic story to screen in a real way. Directed by Olivia Bee, the video begins with Andress — the video's lead character — in the...
Ashley McBryde Recruits Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and More for Concept Album, ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Ashley McBryde is bringing along a few of her friends, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more, for a new concept album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Written on a retreat in a cabin outside Nashville, the 13-track album tells the elaborate stories of characters who live in...
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0