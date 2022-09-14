Fresh off her gig as opener on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Gabby Barrett says she is now excited to get to work on a brand new album. "We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album No. 2," Barrett tells Taste of Country in a recent interview about the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Goldmine. "So, I'll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave."

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO