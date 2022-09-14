Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
'It is expensive': Homeowners weigh renovations over purchasing in hot housing market
A survey done not so long ago found that almost 80 percent of homeowners would rather renovate their home than move to a new one.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Clayton $830,000 for a four-bedroom home
A 3,910-square-foot house built in 2011 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Brady Drive in Clayton was sold on Aug. 4, 2022 for $830,000, or $212 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
Amazon closes delivery warehouse in Durham
Amazon said the employees at the North Hoover Road plant were offered positions at other delivery stations in the area, including a new one in Durham on Person Street.
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
Southern Pines Brewing unveils plans for downtown Fayetteville taproom
Southern Pines Brewing plans to open a taproom in downtown Fayetteville.
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
Amazon shutters Durham warehouse, says it will relocate jobs
The facility in east Durham was the city’s first Amazon delivery center.
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Dreading the traffic coming with new Chick-fil-A by Costco? Here’s your hack.
Yes, traffic’s going to be a nightmare when that Chick-fil-A opens. But there’s a way to avoid that main entrance and still get your Costco fix.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Board Approves Designation of Parkland for Chatham Park
The town’s board of commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to accept the proposed Chatham Park Sports Complex as parkland. Commissioner John Bonitz was the lone commissioner to dissent in the 4-1 vote. “I don’t understand why we are in a rush to do this,” Bonitz said.
NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer. What that means for the jet maker
After Rolls-Royce split, Boom said it will have a new engine partner by the end of the year.
A popular, longtime North Hills restaurant has closed its doors for good
A sign posted on the restaurant’s front door this week announced its closing as of Sept. 13.
cbs17
Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
WITN
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
jocoreport.com
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
