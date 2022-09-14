ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Clayton $830,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 3,910-square-foot house built in 2011 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Brady Drive in Clayton was sold on Aug. 4, 2022 for $830,000, or $212 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
CLAYTON, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community

WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbs17

Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
RALEIGH, NC

