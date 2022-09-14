Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Brooks Moving & Hauling States Why It Is A Trusted Moving Company
Brooks Moving & Hauling is a top-rated moving company. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is a trusted moving company. (West Palm Beach, FL, August 2022) Brooks Moving & Hauling, in a website post, has highlighted why it is a trusted West Palm Beach local moving company.
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
sebastiandaily.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank to receive emergency food aid
The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced that it will receive some emergency food assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The help comes after President Biden provided nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid. The aid will help food shortages in Sebastian, Florida. In addition, the food bank will distribute to other places in Indian River County.
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
cw34.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it
MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What’s there? How do prices compare?
Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these stores as ...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Leaders Appointed to Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committees
The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that City of Boca Raton Deputy City Manager George Brown, and Council Member Yvette Drucker were recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2022-2023 Legislative Policy Committees. Brown will serve on the Municipal Administration Policy Committee, while Drucker will serve on the Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Policy Committee, representing two of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.
pasconewsonline.com
Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)
Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
New homes, businesses part of Riviera Beach revitalization plan
Work is underway to bring new life to a busy intersection in Riviera Beach. After years of sitting vacant, an old bank could soon turn into new homes and businesses.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
WPBF News 25
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
WPBF News 25
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
