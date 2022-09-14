ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Treasure Coast Food Bank to receive emergency food aid

The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced that it will receive some emergency food assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The help comes after President Biden provided nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid. The aid will help food shortages in Sebastian, Florida. In addition, the food bank will distribute to other places in Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it

MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says. In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.In Miami-Dade County, property values...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What’s there? How do prices compare?

Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these stores as ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Boca Raton Leaders Appointed to Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committees

The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that City of Boca Raton Deputy City Manager George Brown, and Council Member Yvette Drucker were recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2022-2023 Legislative Policy Committees. Brown will serve on the Municipal Administration Policy Committee, while Drucker will serve on the Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Policy Committee, representing two of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.
BOCA RATON, FL
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)

Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
LANTANA, FL
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL

