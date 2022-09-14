Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, VA. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online...
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means it...
2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women
BOSTON — Just 20 years ago, Massachusetts voters had yet to elect a woman as governor, attorney general, U.S. senator or mayor of its largest city. This year, Democratic women won five of six statewide primary contests. 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for women seeking...
NC launches program to address, prevent suicide as rate increases post-pandemic
RALEIGH, N.C. — The pandemic has exposed how widespread the mental health crisis is in North Carolina. Health leaders are taking notice and announced an action plan to save lives. Rosalie Tierno knows what it's like to struggle with mental health. “When I was 14, I was hospitalized for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
LOÍZA, PUERTO RICO — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza.
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of AirForce contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia. The reason for...
Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.”. No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too...
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
California 'chameleon' awaits 2016 kidnapping hoax sentence
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A Northern California mother of two faces up to eight months in jail Monday for meticulously faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, prompting an intensive three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40,...
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as TS Fiona nears
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Olive student dies in crash, 3 others injured
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — A University of Mount Olive senior died and three other students were injured in a car crash Friday morning. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four students were in a car that crashed on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County. Peyton Lee,...
Mother of Mount Olive student injured in crash says road to recovery is long, but they remain optimistic
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — A crushed pelvis, a broken jaw and so many internal injuries have a North Carolina 18-year-old on the road to recovery. James Johnson, who goes by his middle name, Noah, was one of four people in a vehicle crash in Mount Olive. One person died.
Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven't done for more than five years: They're finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off...
HALF: Panthers commit two turnovers, tied with Giants 6-6
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Carolina Panthers came into today with the longest losing streak in the NFL at eight straight games, looking to right the wrongs from last week's season opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. Their game against the New York Giants started off on the wrong...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0