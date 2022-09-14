Read full article on original website
Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
2 men found guilty of poaching bull elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that two men have been found guilty of illegally hunting elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula pleaded guilty to felony for poaching two bull elk and several misdemeanors in October 2021. Allen John Cantu, 47 pleaded guilty to unlawful...
UM Police warn bear spotted near University Center, tennis courts
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Police are warning the public of a bear that was spotted around the tennis courts and University Center. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Friday. This is about the 9th sighting we've reported on in recent weeks of bears on campus. Officials ask...
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
FWP to host public elk management meetings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nine public meetings to discuss elk management will take place in west-central Montana between Sept. 22 and Oct. 13. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan adopted in 2005. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish,...
Missoula Aging Services raises awareness for fall prevention
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services will host Falls Prevention Awareness Week to help older adults in Missoula County to stay safe. Falls are a leading cause of injury for people ages 65 and older and threatens their safety and independence. MAS released the following information:. The coronavirus pandemic...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
Montana FWP euthanizes 2 grizzly bears
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced they have put down two grizzly bears this week. The bears were reportedly responsible for at least ten conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months wildlife officials say. The conflicts have been taking place over the...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Speed limit lowers for Kona Ranch Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kona Ranch Road getting a speed limit change from 45 to 35 miles per hour. The speed limit will drop by 10 miles per hour for the road located five miles from Missoula off Mullan. Missoula County Commissioners decided on the change after a meeting on...
UM Homecoming Parade features new route
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Homecoming Parade returns to Missoula after a two-year hiatus and due to construction on the Beartracks Bridge, the route has been modified. Homecoming events start on Sept. 21 and the parade returns on Sept. 24. The UM Alumni Association released the following...
Safe Kids Fair educates families how to prevent injury
MISSOULA, MT — The Safe Kids Missoula Coalition is providing a Safe Kids Fair, teaching families how to protect and prevent children's injuries. The Safe Kids fair connects parents and children with safety experts such as law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, while providing family fun is from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Community Medical Center Campus.
UM reports student death at dorm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
Woman dies after reportedly jumping from moving vehicle in Lolo
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports a woman died near Lolo Sunday morning after reportedly jumping from a moving vehicle.
Temporary road closure for Flynn Lane and Broadway
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Transportation announced the intersection of Flynn Lane and Broadway Street in Missoula will be closed to through-traffic due to road construction starting Sept. 19. Officials say the intersection is expected to be closed for two to three weeks. However, business access will...
