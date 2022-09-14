Read full article on original website
Parkland defense has convinced some that killer deserves mercy
The sudden end of the defense case in the Parkland mass shooting trial this week drew criticism of and from the presiding judge, temporarily overshadowing the biggest question at issue — was enough evidence presented to convince a jury to spare the defendant’s life? It’s impossible to say for sure — juries are notoriously unpredictable. But at least one expert, and some trial observers, say ...
Parkland shooter's trial comes to a quick halt when tensions erupt in courtroom
The trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz took a turn on Wednesday as the judge lambasted the defense attorneys. The uproar came as defense announced they were resting their case without warning, a move that the judge called a waste of time. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth...
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly Accused Of Having Shanks & Pipe Bombs In Jail Cell
Ft. Lauderdale, FL – YNW Melly is already standing trial for double murder in Florida. Now, the “Murder On My Mind” rapper is accused of having several weapons, including pipe bombs, in his jail cell. According to AllHipHop, Melly’s visitation rights at a Florida jail have been...
southfloridareporter.com
Witnesses: Gregory Tony Wasn’t Defending Himself When He Shot And Killed Friend Execution-Style
Dozens of pages of newly released Philadelphia police records about the 1993 murder arrest of Gregory Scott Tony are casting fresh doubt on the Broward sheriff’s claim that he fired in “self-defense,” as a 14-year-old, when he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector “Chino” Rodriguez. Tony...
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Roadway in Parkland will be named after the late Michael Moskowitz
Michael Moskowitz, the accomplished Democratic fundraiser, attorney and lobbyist, and dad of his party’s nominee for Congress, will have a street named after him in his beloved Parkland. Michael Moskowitz Drive will become the primary name for the stretch of University Drive between State Road 827/Loxahatchee Road and the Sawgrass Expressway, city commissioners recently agreed. Moskowitz is ...
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 men took migrants hostage, held them for ransom at Hialeah ‘stash house’
HIALEAH, Fla. – A federal grand jury indicted three men Thursday, after prosecutors accused them of smuggling Cuban migrants to a Hialeah “stash house,” where they were held for a $15,000 ransom. Prosecutors allege that Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso were part...
NBC Miami
Trio Held Cuban Migrants Hostage in Hialeah ‘Stash House,' Demanded Ransom: Prosecutors
Three suspects have been indicted after prosecutors said they brought Cuban migrants to South Florida and held them hostage at a Hialeah home while demanding thousands of dollars. Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz, and Yoandy Alonso were indicted by a Miami Southern District of Florida Grand Jury on...
cbs12.com
'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Click10.com
Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court
MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
southdadenewsleader.com
25-Year Federal Prison Sentence for Man Who Tried to Kill South Florida Police Officers
The Miami man who earlier this year discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective as the officers drove past him has been sentenced to 310 months in federal prison. Earlier this year, James Robert Mills, Jr., pled guilty to...
cw34.com
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
Click10.com
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
