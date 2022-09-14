ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. Judge’s pursuit of Maris has stirred debate over how to put this AL record in context, should he break it. He’s unlikely to threaten Barry Bonds’ major league record of 73, but that mark, as well as the exploits of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa around the same time, have become complicated by performance-enhancing drug suspicions.
MLB
FanSided

Raiders fans are convinced A.J. Green dropped game-tying catch

Las Vegas Raiders fans are convinced Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s game-tying two-point conversion wasn’t a catch. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were down 16 points against the Raiders, but the star quarterback led a brilliant comeback which included two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. The last of those two-pointers came on a throw to A.J. Green, though some Las Vegas fans think he dropped the ball.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy