Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones
Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. Judge’s pursuit of Maris has stirred debate over how to put this AL record in context, should he break it. He’s unlikely to threaten Barry Bonds’ major league record of 73, but that mark, as well as the exploits of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa around the same time, have become complicated by performance-enhancing drug suspicions.
Raiders fans are convinced A.J. Green dropped game-tying catch
Las Vegas Raiders fans are convinced Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s game-tying two-point conversion wasn’t a catch. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were down 16 points against the Raiders, but the star quarterback led a brilliant comeback which included two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. The last of those two-pointers came on a throw to A.J. Green, though some Las Vegas fans think he dropped the ball.
