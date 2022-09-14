Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Cavaliers’ New Star Backcourt Is Spotted Together
A new era for the Cleveland Cavaliers has begun and fans are absolutely ecstatic about it. Things were already looking up for the team, which had a stellar regular season last year but sputtered and fell apart towards the end. The upcoming season had a lot of promise but then...
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
Donovan Mitchell hints we’re not getting the full story with the Knicks
Despite being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell has come out and said that he could have gone to the Knicks, but there is more to the story than what we know. Leave it to the New York Knicks to find a way to blow...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Greg Swartz: Donovan has never played with a guy as good as Darius Garland
Greg Swartz stops by the Barbershop with Garrett Bush to talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Donovan Mitchell trade/press conference, and how Mitchell can blend in with the Cavs starting five with Darius Garland.
NBA・
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBA・
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Brian Windhorst says Evan Mobley ‘viciously’ blocked young Cavs players’ shots during pickup game
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley had a terrific rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign, and he’ll look to improve even more when the 2022-23 regular season kicks off next month. Mobley has been putting in work this offseason, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he was sending shots back...
Donovan Mitchell blown away by Isaac Okoro’s thunderous dunk in Cavs win last season
New Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is getting ready for his first season in a Cavs uniform. He’s going to be surrounded by plenty of talented players in the 2022-23 season, including Isaac Okoro. Last season, Okoro threw down a vicious slam against the Houston Rockets, dunking on multiple...
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
Browns made depressing NFL history in hilarious fashion with loss to Jets
The Browns’ stunning loss to the Jets felt incredibly improbable but it was actually history repeating itself in the worst possible way for Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns led the New York Jets by 13 points with 1:23 seconds remaining in the game. They lost by one. That’s right. That’s...
