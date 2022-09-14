Read full article on original website
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Lizella man dead in south Bibb County motorcycle wreck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County man is dead after a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Sardis Church Road at the QT gas station. Jones says 25-year-old Austin Ryan Hammock, of Lizella, died in the crash. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses say Hammock lost control of the motorcycle, left the road, and was thrown from the bike.
16-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13. Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
60-Year-Old Kathy Whitaker Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Toombs County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 292 at around 7:41 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County. In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and...
WMAZ
Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight
EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
wgxa.tv
The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
wgxa.tv
Magnolia Court Motel starts to fade into Macon history as demolition begins
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A building with an unsavory reputation is quickly fading into Macon's past. Macon-Bibb crews started demolishing the Magnolia Court Motel this morning. But Mayor Lester Miller said it's not as though the property's current owner did not have plenty of warning from city and county officials to clean up his act-- and the property.
wgxa.tv
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
wgxa.tv
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
