Photos show Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle standing together behind the Queen's coffin during a service in London

By Samantha Grindell
 4 days ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were photographed together at a service for Queen Elizabeth. Christopher Furlong / Staff / Getty Images
  • The Queen's coffin was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attended a service for her.
  • They stood next to each other at the ceremony, reuniting for the second time since the Queen's death.

Comments / 54

Sad4TheWorld
4d ago

I sure would hope so! No matter what is going on, their Grandma passed. At that point, you're grieving and need your family by your side.

Reply(1)
31
Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago

It's very good to see them all putting any differences aside in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reply(7)
33
SpeakOnlyMyOpinion
4d ago

The Future King William doesn’t “owe” his brother who Chose to walk away from FAMILY anything in my opinion. They can Still Honor The Queen, Their Grandmother, while being cordial and keeping distance between each other

Reply(1)
6
Insider

Insider

Comments / 0

