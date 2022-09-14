Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: CEA farming allows company to meet year-round lettuce demand
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The demand for lettuce never stops. It’s a big produce staple in the American diet, and that’s especially true among the health conscious who make it part of their daily menus. “People are eating healthier and healthier. You know, I think that our bout...
wgxa.tv
Hispanic Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Ft. Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- It was a day of celebration in Fort Valley as citizens from all cultural backgrounds gathered Downtown for the Hispanic Independence Day Celebration. The evening filled with song, dance, food, and fun was highlighted by a guest speaker, Peach County Schools' Teacher of the Year...
wgxa.tv
C.B. Watson students feel the spirit as they head into class with outlined expectations
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- Early morning lessons don't always start in the classroom. "Our expectations are be responsible, be safe and be respectable." They start the minute the students arrive at C.B. Watson Primary school. ESOL Teacher and PBIS coach, Tami Temmis helped coordinate the school's first drop off event...
wgxa.tv
Northrop Grumman and the Museum of Aviation take steps to Rise Against Hunger
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northrop Grumman and the Museum of Aviation have teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in an effort to help feed the hungry across the world. The organizations' employees packed more than 10,000 meals of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins into bags to be sent to hungry mouths around the globe.
