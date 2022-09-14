WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northrop Grumman and the Museum of Aviation have teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in an effort to help feed the hungry across the world. The organizations' employees packed more than 10,000 meals of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins into bags to be sent to hungry mouths around the globe.

