Read full article on original website
Related
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
wfyi.org
Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race
Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Tennessee prime example why states shouldn’t decide abortion
Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee. As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse News Service
Kentucky foster families that take in relatives are not entitled to benefits, panel rules
CINCINNATI (CN) — The commonwealth of Kentucky does not have "placement and care responsibility" over foster children put in the care of their relatives, and so the foster families are not entitled to maintenance payments under federal law, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Friday. The decision affirmed a federal...
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments over the constitutionality of new law
The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders. Arguments were being heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County, a statement from the Supreme Court said. Attorneys for two people involuntarily committed under the new law are challenging its constitutionality.
spectrumnews1.com
New setback hits Kentucky unemployment overhaul
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The implementation of a new unemployment system has stalled again after a company Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials thought they had an agreement with abruptly stopped communicating with them, cabinet officials told lawmakers this week. It’s been more than two years since the pandemic caused a rush...
kentuckytoday.com
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Representative advises universities to remove LGBTQIA+ protections under Title IX
On Aug. 22, Tennessee State Representative John Ragan sent a letter to multiple Tennessee universities in which he advised them to remove any policies stating that LGBTQIA+ students are a protected class under Title IX. The most notable recipient of the letter was East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland....
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven
22 Republican governors expressed their disapproval of the student debt cancellation in a letter to Joe Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
wymt.com
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
spectrumnews1.com
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
spectrumnews1.com
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
spectrumnews1.com
2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools released include 12 Ohio schools
OHIO — The U.S. Department of Education announced the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday in a news release acknowledging 297 schools across the country. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the release.
Comments / 5