In the year 1963, the Glen Canyon Dam began construction in Northern Arizona creating what we now know as Lake Powell. With capacity to hold upwards of 26 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, Lake Powell can provide over 1,300 megawatts of power to surrounding states such as Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and more. When Lake Powell was first built “The Law of the River ” was created, which stated that 8.23 MAF had to be distributed to surrounding states, Lake Mead and other areas in the Lower Basin. (according to Western Resource Advocates) Due to this law, in years when the lake receives below the average influx of water, they are in a so-called water deficit causing water levels to drop. With several ”drought years’ ‘ occurring right after each other, levels have reached all time lows of 28% of max capacity. This has caused marinas to close or be relocated, gas stations to shut down and boat ramps to be inaccessible.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO