Eureka, NV

kunr.org

Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada

The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
ELY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'

It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
RENO, NV
hhsknightlynews.com

The Water Crisis and Lake Powell

In the year 1963, the Glen Canyon Dam began construction in Northern Arizona creating what we now know as Lake Powell. With capacity to hold upwards of 26 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, Lake Powell can provide over 1,300 megawatts of power to surrounding states such as Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and more. When Lake Powell was first built “The Law of the River ” was created, which stated that 8.23 MAF had to be distributed to surrounding states, Lake Mead and other areas in the Lower Basin. (according to Western Resource Advocates) Due to this law, in years when the lake receives below the average influx of water, they are in a so-called water deficit causing water levels to drop. With several ”drought years’ ‘ occurring right after each other, levels have reached all time lows of 28% of max capacity. This has caused marinas to close or be relocated, gas stations to shut down and boat ramps to be inaccessible.
ARIZONA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend

ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
ELKO, NV
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
ABC4

Good looking weekend for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It wasn’t that long ago that we were breaking records for heat in Utah, but now we’re seeing the type of fall that we expect. After a very stormy week we should be looking at a (mostly) drier weekend with cooler temperatures before a warmer, and windier, workweek kicks off.  […]
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
UTAH STATE
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
KOLO TV Reno

Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
OREGON STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV

