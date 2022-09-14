Read full article on original website
kunr.org
Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine
Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada
The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
hhsknightlynews.com
The Water Crisis and Lake Powell
In the year 1963, the Glen Canyon Dam began construction in Northern Arizona creating what we now know as Lake Powell. With capacity to hold upwards of 26 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, Lake Powell can provide over 1,300 megawatts of power to surrounding states such as Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and more. When Lake Powell was first built “The Law of the River ” was created, which stated that 8.23 MAF had to be distributed to surrounding states, Lake Mead and other areas in the Lower Basin. (according to Western Resource Advocates) Due to this law, in years when the lake receives below the average influx of water, they are in a so-called water deficit causing water levels to drop. With several ”drought years’ ‘ occurring right after each other, levels have reached all time lows of 28% of max capacity. This has caused marinas to close or be relocated, gas stations to shut down and boat ramps to be inaccessible.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend
ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Good looking weekend for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It wasn’t that long ago that we were breaking records for heat in Utah, but now we’re seeing the type of fall that we expect. After a very stormy week we should be looking at a (mostly) drier weekend with cooler temperatures before a warmer, and windier, workweek kicks off. […]
Weapons-grade plutonium removed from Nevada 4 years ahead of schedule
The Department of Energy has removed weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to Nevada during President Donald Trump's term, resolving the matter four years ahead of schedule.
utahbusiness.com
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
KSLTV
Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Navajo community in southeastern Utah gets electricity
Renae Gene can flick a switch and now feel comfortable the lights will stay on. "We’re so excited, so happy," she told FOX 13 News on Friday. "Some of us are still getting used to it."
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
