ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JatLB_0hv5mGEV00

No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.

Although no one heard the exact conversation, it was assumed she said she would drop the flowers and thank the aide until another person came to explain the situation to her and successfully collected the bouquet from her. However, when the video made it to Twitter, what an innocent person would call a selfless act, was twisted into a photo op tactic.

Meghan Markle’s flowers scene was called a photo op tactic

The video was captioned, “The big guns had to step in when Meghan refused to let go of the flowers the first aide tried to take from her as she herself wanted to walk them over to the other tributes.” Then people started generating their own theories and insinuations about Meghan’s intentions, “She wanted it for the optics but it got squashed by people who know exactly what she’s trying to achieve.🤣” Another user replied, “I’m thinking so she gets the money shot when she places the flowers down with the other floral tributes.”

Giving their opinion of Meghan, someone else wrote, “She probably wanted to be captured and filmed when she walks alone put flowers over there and put an action. Actually, if you think about it, she really is a narcissist, always trying to make everything about her in every occasion! Glad she was stopped!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNS54_0hv5mGEV00
Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex was doing her best

Some Twitter users came to her defense, “Can’t believe the Meghan bashing has started already, it’s the first time she’s experienced this and was doing her best she probably promised to lay the flowers down herself and that’s what she was going to do till told by Harry it’s alright to pass them over.”

While someone else tried to explain the reason behind the protocol, the Duchess broke, “She probably didn’t understand that the flowers are taken off them for safety purposes. After all, there could be a small explosive device, nerve gas, a poisonous insect, any number of things, concealed in them. ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMCT2_0hv5mGEV00
Instagram

Comments / 13

Pretty Feet
2d ago

Markle thought she would hold on to the flowers because she wanted to be seen being "loved" by the people. The problem is the aids take the flowers in case they have an explosive or other danger. Markle and Harry complained about not being protected but she was putting herself at risk. So the aids try to watch out for her and she refused to give up the flowers. Then a second person has to come over to tell her to let them take the flowers. They don't feel safe but don't want to proceed with safety protocol's!

Reply(1)
6
Mary Solomon
3d ago

She’s ignorant always look at me!! They should have kicked her out of the country😡

Reply
11
Guest
3d ago

She just does not know how to behave Royally

Reply
11
Related
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Flowers
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy