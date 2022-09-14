Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt Classic
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A South Hills man is facing charges after police said he lured children into his house and locked them there. Police said this happened in broad daylight on Friday, and 11 News was told that people are concerned that the suspect is out on bail as he waits for his next day in court.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Poultry, License Plate
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin say this incident occurred on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County. According to police, this incident occurred as the victim returned to her residence and...
Ring doorbell video shows moment police responded to overnight shooting in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Munhall overnight. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue at approximately 2:17 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner shared Ring doorbell video with 11 News. She asked...
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Man expected to survive gunshot wound in Munhall
A man is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday in Munhall, according to Allegheny County Police. County police said a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue was reported to 911 about 2:17 a.m. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to a leg....
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
North Versailles police warn Hyundai and Kia owners of thieves using USB plugs to steal cars
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds. North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles. "If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post. The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB...
Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male,...
Pittsburgh police warn residents of increasing catalytic converter thefts at weekly briefing
PITTSBURGH — 11 News has done a lot of reporting this year on the rise of catalytic converter thefts. We put a map together back in May to show you just some of the communities targeted. At the time, about 130 catalytic converters had been stolen. But new information...
Pa. man charged, accused of attacking teen on school football field
A Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking a teenager on a high school football field, according to a story from WPXI. Citing a press release from police, the news station said that officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field of Neshannock High School in Lawrence County on Aug. 20.
Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down
Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not allocate any state funds to pay for public defense. The post Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man accused of threatening murder-suicide in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after state police were told he held a loaded gun to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her and then himself. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 3 p.m., state police in Somerset were called to Jenner Township after a woman alleged she had been […]
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Friday evening, investigators dug through the remnants of the farmhouse on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.
Pittsburgh officials install fencing around problem area along Fort Duquesne Boulevard
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials on Wednesday installed a fence around a section along Fort Duquesne Boulevard where police have recently seen problematic activities. There were five recent arrests at the site, three of which were drug-related, Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said. “It was a hangout spot during the day...
Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire
Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
