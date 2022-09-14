NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds. North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles. "If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post. The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB...

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO