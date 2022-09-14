ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Poultry, License Plate

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin say this incident occurred on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County. According to police, this incident occurred as the victim returned to her residence and...
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man expected to survive gunshot wound in Munhall

A man is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday in Munhall, according to Allegheny County Police. County police said a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue was reported to 911 about 2:17 a.m. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to a leg....
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles police warn Hyundai and Kia owners of thieves using USB plugs to steal cars

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds.  North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles.  "If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post. The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire

Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

