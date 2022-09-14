ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II

Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Biggest Battles Fought During World War II

It has been more than a quarter of a century since the second world war ended. Since then, no war has come even close to the levels of death and destruction wrought. More than 80 million soldiers and civilians died over roughly six years of battle. By far the greatest losses were felt by the […]
Fox News

Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'

Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Grant Piper News

Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found

The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History

Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
