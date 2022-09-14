Read full article on original website
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Killed in World War II, Army Pfc. Jacks accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
The 18 Biggest Battles Fought During World War II
It has been more than a quarter of a century since the second world war ended. Since then, no war has come even close to the levels of death and destruction wrought. More than 80 million soldiers and civilians died over roughly six years of battle. By far the greatest losses were felt by the […]
The 7 best military commanders of all time, according to Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleon encouraged his officers to pore over these seven commanders' campaigns to learn the art of war.
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'
Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Should the U.S. Have Bombed Auschwitz? And Other Thorny Questions From Ken Burns' New Series on the Holocaust
What could have America done differently in World War II? It's a question at the center of Ken Burns' 'The U.S. and the Holocaust,' which airs on PBS.
Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found
The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors with payment for home care
The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Thursday that Germany had agreed to pay approximately $1.2 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for home care and compensation for Holocaust survivors living around the world in 2023. It brought the overall amount of compensation Germany...
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
When was World War II? The deadliest international conflict explained.
World War II, the world's deadliest international conflict, lasted from 1939 until 1945, leaving almost 80 million people dead.
