Madison, CT

Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules

NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage

NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven plans transformation of State Street

NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Police Offer Tips After Purse Snatching at Shoreline Plaza

Guilford Police were called to the Shoreline Plaza on Sept. 4 after receiving reports of a purse snatching. According to police, a Guilford resident was confronted by a male subject while returning her shopping cart and knocked down as the subject attempted to the steal her purse. Police responded to...
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven

A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
WTNH

Man arrested for crashing into lawn of Somers home

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence and crashing into a residence in Somers on Thursday. Just after 11:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a home on Springfield Road in Somers for a report of a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that 35-year-old […]
SOMERS, CT
Register Citizen

Plainfield police: Bicyclist injured after crashing into car

PLAINFIELD —A Brooklyn, N.Y. man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his bicycle into a car that didn't grant him the right of way at an intersection, police say. Plainfield police said they responded around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of New Road and Plainfield Pike for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
PLAINFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Salt Island Rescue Calls Down

Signage is now in place on the roads leading to Salt Island warning of danger posed by the water around the island. An emergency official said that rescues have slowed down as Fall approaches. At a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Aug. 25, First Selectman John Hall informed the...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol City Council approves two resolutions

BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor

STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
STONINGTON, CT

