Read full article on original website
Related
Biden and world leaders set to attend state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
US President Joe Biden will join a long slate of world leaders on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral inside London's Westminster Abbey, where royal pageantry will be on full display to pay tribute to a monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.
At least 5 dead after earthquakes hit southern Iran
At least five people were killed and 44 others injured following a string of earthquakes in southern Iran on Saturday, according to the country's semi-official FARS news agency.
Burning world’s fossil fuel reserves could emit 3.5tn tons of greenhouse gas
The world will have released more planet-heating emissions than have occurred since the industrial revolution, analysis found
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue andcomments sure to anger Beijing.
Comments / 0