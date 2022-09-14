All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since its debut a handful of years ago, the Merrell Moab 2 has ascended to the top of hiking boot Mt. Olympus—along with, y'know, countless other actual mountains. In the past, we've called it one of the best values on the market and named it one of the best boots around, period. It's easy to see why. ("Moab", after all, is an acronym for Mother of All Boots.) Its strategically-placed panels will keep your feet cool, its Gore-Tex exterior will keep ‘em dry, and its clingy Vibram soles will help you soldier through all manner of terrains with ease. It doesn't hurt that the lovable, gorp-inflected design looks just as good with zip-off pants and an anorak as it does with baggy jeans and a statement sweater.

