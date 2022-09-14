Read full article on original website
Aitch is Conquering the World, But He Just Wants to Stay Home
Aitch can’t keep track of everywhere he’s been lately: Australia, Canada, Greece, Ibiza... But right now, he’s back at his favorite place. No matter how many houses he’s purchased after blasting to rap stardom with 2018’s “Straight Rhymez,” he relishes coming back home to Manchester, to the house he grew up in.
Should You Wear Shorts Out at Night?
In 2011, the American designer Tom Ford shared his five rules for being a modern gentleman with AnOther magazine. That only one of them was about clothing lent it a certain biblical weight: “A man should never wear shorts in the city. Flip-flops and shorts in the city are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach.” Among certain circles—admittedly, many of them overlapping on the island of Manhattan—Ford’s edict was so damning, so permanent, that it has reverberated through the menswear realm ever since. It makes enough sense, really: shorts, when worn in the wrong environment or under the wrong circumstances, can be a little passé.
Get Show Notes, GQ’s Exclusive Guide to Fashion Week
In June, as the men’s fashion shows kicked off in Italy, we pressed send on the first edition of Show Notes, GQ’s fashion week newsletter. We conceived Show Notes as a guide to what was really going down as the Spring 2023 collections rolled out. Every day or two, in between shows and re-sees and cocktail receptions and afterparties and a few hours of sleep here and there, GQ fashion writer Samuel Hine reported on the fashion week stories he found most fascinating—the things that have turned “fashion week” into a shorthand for a biannual, globe-spanning, months-long pop cultural ecosystem unto itself. Among other dispatches, Show Notes introduced readers to the photographer corps that can make or break street style stars, peeked inside the cult of Prada fandom, and charted the rise of the “twinfluencer.”
What’s Up With Kanye West’s Yeezy Shades?
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Yesterday, the fashion supernova known as Yeezy Gap officially burned out. In a memo to employees, Gap CEO Mark Breitbard confirmed that the brand would “wind down” the partnership with Kanye “Ye” West, after Ye’s attorneys sent Gap a notice of termination earlier that day. Per that notice, Ye claimed breach of contract, following a tumultuous few weeks where he demanded, among other things, that Gap throw their mainline products in outlets and stock every store with Yeezy Gap. In a memo to employees, Breitbard wrote: “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned.”
Lil Nas X’s Debut Tour Wardrobe Features Custom Codpieces and Football Pads
Lil Nas X, for all his chartopping in the nearly four years since he first posted “Old Town Road” to SoundCloud in late 2018, has never gone on a proper solo tour—that is, until last night, when he kicked off his debut Long Live Montero tour in Detroit. For the occasion, Nas premiered a custom wardrobe he created with the American fashion house Coach. It’s the latest in a long line fashion brands dressing famous musicians for their tours: think Harry Styles wearing custom Gucci for his Love on Tour dates, or Dua Lipa in custom Balenciaga, Mugler, and Dior for her Future Nostalgia run, or BTS clad in Kim Jones-designed Dior during their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour a few years back.
The Rise of the Rainbow Watch
Rainbow setting—that is, adorning a timepiece with a bevy of colorful gems—has emerged as one of the most collectible tropes in high watchmaking. Rolex has a rainbow-tinted history that traces back to the ’80s when it embellished the elegant Cellini models, though it was the bezel of the 2012 Cosmograph Daytona—comprising 36 trapezium-cut sapphires of different colors—that really ignited the multicolored passion of collectors. Since then, rainbow hues have decorated a range of Rolexes, right up to this year’s Yacht-Master, set with cool blue and violet stones, and the new rainbow-set Daytona, a trophy of 2020s watch collecting.
The Real-Life Diet of Rick Ross, Who Is No Longer Drinking Eight Root Beers a Day
Rick Ross might still be the biggest boss in terms of his bravado, but the Miami-raised rapper is looking a little slimmer these days. It's not just your eyes: Ross has been on a health kick lately, losing over 70 pounds and focusing on wellness—while he continues to pump out new music—by improving his diet and working hard in the gym. So for more, the rapper caught up with GQ wellness columnist Joe Holder about the biggest wake-up call for his health, cutting out soda (but not morning wine), and the relationship between physical and financial well-being.
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Star Stable, Alice Prodanou Bring Animated Web Show ‘Mistfall’ to Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning writer Alice Prodanou and cross-media brand Star Stable Entertainment will bring their hit web show “Star Stable: Mistfall” to television. Working with animation studios Ferly and Atmosphere Media, Prodanou will oversee creative duties on the tween-skewing episodic series, set to enrich and expand the world of the YouTube short-form that premiered in 2020. “We’ve always intended on doing a full-length series,” Prodanou tells Variety. “The 10 x 5-minute YouTube series that we’ve already produced was proof-of-concept and an exciting part of our development process. [The web series] got over 15 million views and amazing engagement from fans who were vocal...
Watch Danny DeVito Marvel at All the Places People Have Tattooed His Face
Although he has no tattoos himself (and forbade his daughter from ever getting one), Danny DeVito’s face has been inked onto many other people’s body parts. In GQ’s latest episode of Tattoo Review, Mr. Devito sits down with his daughter, Lucy, to examine all of the weird and wonderful tattoos inspired by his own likeness.
Netflix Renews Deal with Millimages for Seasons 2, 3, 4 of Hit Series ‘Molang’ (EXCLUSIVE)
French kids entertainment company Millimages has announced it is renewing with Netflix for Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of its hit series “Molang”, already picked up by co-producers TF1 and Canal+. “Molang” will be rolling out in all territories except Scandinavia and China from Nov. 1, said Millimages general manager Marina Narishkin, adding that the deal bore testimony to the fluffy character’s popularity with audiences of all ages and from all continents. “‘Molang’ is not just watched by children, our target audience is 15 to 30-year olds, the young co-parents. We’re not making packaged goods for children. “Molang” supports kindness, it’s a...
Timothée Chalamet Goes Backless in Venice
There's nothing in menswear quite like a Timothée Chalamet promotional run. At 26, he's one of our finest young actors, and certainly one of the most committed to going for it, sartorially speaking. And go for it he did on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, hitting the premiere of his new film Bones and All in a sleeveless, backless, scarf-included, bright red top-and-pants look from his buddy Haider Ackerman. It's a whole lot of look, and everything we've come to expect from the Timothée Chalamet Red Carpet Experience™: bold, fun, attention-getting, and never too self-serious.
The task of standing out on a Venice Film Festival red carpet next to Timothée Chalamet in off-the-runway Celine and Taylor Russell in Balenciaga pantaleggings is nothing short of Sisyphean. But that’s exactly what director Luca Guadagnino—wearing a faded-out polo, slouchy jeans, and green Jet-Puffed-marshmallow trainers from Loewe’s spring 2023 collection—managed to pull off.
At this moment in menswear, it feels like anything goes. Which means that there are infinite possibilities when it comes to wearing a blazer. Do you want to wear one made of glossy leather? Go for it. Or perhaps one with the most peaked-out 1970s lapels you can find is more your speed. Maybe you just want to wear your simplest blazer with some giant chinos. Earlier this week, at a beachside film festival in France, the actor Jesse Eisenberg took a very American approach to the blazer, rocking it in a look heavily inspired by Ralph Lauren. And no, we're not talking about the label but the legendary dresser himself.
Ah, the 2022 Venice Film Festival: we laughed, we cried, we did or did not bear witness to glamorized workplace hostility. This year’s seaside cinema summit closes on Saturday—but before the jury hands out the Golden Lions, we wanted to take a look back on the menswear from the last 10 or so days, which have been a doozy for a whole bevy of reasons. The directors entered their swag era, while Timothée Chalamet reinvigorated an oft-forgotten erogenous zone (one's bare spine) and remained a post-swag swashbuckler. The stars kept up appearances, while we were worrying, darling (although not about suits). After all, outfits are kind of like movies: some are great; others, less so.
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since its debut a handful of years ago, the Merrell Moab 2 has ascended to the top of hiking boot Mt. Olympus—along with, y'know, countless other actual mountains. In the past, we've called it one of the best values on the market and named it one of the best boots around, period. It's easy to see why. ("Moab", after all, is an acronym for Mother of All Boots.) Its strategically-placed panels will keep your feet cool, its Gore-Tex exterior will keep ‘em dry, and its clingy Vibram soles will help you soldier through all manner of terrains with ease. It doesn't hurt that the lovable, gorp-inflected design looks just as good with zip-off pants and an anorak as it does with baggy jeans and a statement sweater.
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For over a decade, if you wanted to add some serious bass to complement your Sonos home theater setup—like, say, you really wanted to amplify the low grumbling of a dragon in House of the Dragon—you had to get the Sonos Sub. Did it offer some of the best low frequencies we've ever heard? Yes, but it also cost a steep $749.
If you've ever dreamed of owning a fancy blender, you've probably had your sights set on a Vitamix. For a lot of people, the only thing holding them back from shelling out for one is the sticker shock. The chef-beloved, foodie-coveted blenders tend to run into the hundreds of dollars (a registry-level investment), which is a lot of money to spend for even the tastiest morning smoothies. Still, occasionally you'll find some deals to sweeten the price point, like the one going on today.
The Emmys don't immediately come to mind as a big-deal red carpet. The Oscars have all the wattage, while the Grammys get the freaky stylings of the biggest musicians on earth. But in the streaming-TV era, the Emmys have quietly become an oasis of red carpet style. You'll see some outlandish stuff, sure—but mostly you'll see some really sharp tuxes, some extra crisp suits, and one or two well-earned swerves. Click through to see our favorite looks from the night.
