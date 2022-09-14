Read full article on original website
Related
Birds Migrate Along Ancient Routes and Modern Tech Can Now Track Them
Although it still feels like beach weather across much of North America, billions of birds have started taking wing for one of nature's great spectacles: fall migration. Birds fly south from the northern U.S. and Canada to wintering grounds in the southern U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, sometimes covering thousands of miles. Other birds leave temperate Eurasia for Africa, tropical Asia or Australia.
PETS・
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0