Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defense were able to put together a great game against the Saints. The rest of the offense left plenty to be desired. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just escaped New Orleans with their first win in what feels like years. The 20-10 win wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs are 2-0, and there are a lot of bright spots to take away on that defense.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO