Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers have massive issues on offense
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defense were able to put together a great game against the Saints. The rest of the offense left plenty to be desired. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just escaped New Orleans with their first win in what feels like years. The 20-10 win wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs are 2-0, and there are a lot of bright spots to take away on that defense.
Every Nathaniel Hackett mistake is nightmare fuel for Broncos fans (Video)
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is off to a tough start, to say the least. That continued well into Week 2. Denver won their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, which ought to be a relief to Broncos fans after a brutal loss in Seattle to open the year.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody’s seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Herm Edwards fired: 5 replacements who can win at Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils will need to replace Herm Edwards as their head coach. It is finally over, as the Arizona State Sun Devils did not play to win the games for Herm Edwards. Edwards is out as the Sun Devils head coach after losing a clunker at home...
Radio call of Cardinals game-winning fumble return is lightning in your veins
Dave Pasch gave us the greatest game-winning fumble return call on Arizona Cardinals radio. When you think of Dave Pasch you think about two things: Calling Pac-12 basketball games with the greatest human being of all time in Bill Walton and doing Arizona Cardinals games over the radio. In a...
Washington Commanders fans need this Jahan Dotson shirt
BreakingT has partnered with Pepsi and the NFLPA to highlight the NFL Rookie of the Week. Up first? This Washington WR Jahan Dotson shirt. The Washington Commanders got themselves a stud wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. Which is why you’re going to need this BreakingT Jahan Dotson shirt.
How much blame does Jameis Winston deserve for Week 2 loss to Bucs?
After two years of relentless work, vintage Jameis Winston appeared and lost the game for the New Orleans Saints. What does this mean for the future of the Saints?. Ever since Jameis Winston left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s had his revenge when he sees them. Winston left Tampa...
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700
Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
