ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Tom Brady and Buccaneers have massive issues on offense

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defense were able to put together a great game against the Saints. The rest of the offense left plenty to be desired. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just escaped New Orleans with their first win in what feels like years. The 20-10 win wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs are 2-0, and there are a lot of bright spots to take away on that defense.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Washington Commanders fans need this Jahan Dotson shirt

BreakingT has partnered with Pepsi and the NFLPA to highlight the NFL Rookie of the Week. Up first? This Washington WR Jahan Dotson shirt. The Washington Commanders got themselves a stud wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. Which is why you’re going to need this BreakingT Jahan Dotson shirt.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The End#Coaching#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
FanSided

Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700

Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy