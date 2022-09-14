Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
⛳ Jayhawks to Compete at the “Mo” Morial Invitational in Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team continues the 2022-23 season at 20th “Mo” Morial Invitational, Sept. 20-21, at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas. This will be the first time KU has been back to the event since 2006. In a 14-team field, the...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Improves to 3-0 with 48-30 Win at Houston
Similar to last week, the Jayhawks had to work from behind early in the game after Houston scored on each of its first two drives to lead 14-0 less than eight minutes into the game. On KU’s next possession, Daniels led the Jayhawks 75 yards in nine plays for its...
KU football game paused for lightning delay
HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
Look: Fans Are Pleasantly Surprised By Kansas' Performance vs. Houston
Kansas is considered a "basketball school," but make no mistake, the Jayhawks are no longer a pushover on the gridiron. After taking care of business against Tennessee Tech in its season opener, Kansas dropped 55 points on West Virginia in a shootout. Despite starting off the season 2-0, there were...
Kansas Jayhawks’ most shocking stat after best start to season since 2007
The Kansas Jayhawks are 3-0 this season after wins against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, and Houston. This three-game stretch is Kansas’ best start to begin a season since 2007 when the Jayhawks started the season 11-0. In week 1, Kansas blew out Tennesse Tech, 56-10. The following week, Kansas...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ KU Finishes Non-Conference Play with 3-1 Win at USF
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the South Florida Bulls 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Corbett Stadium. Kansas earned its seventh win of the season, which matches its season win total from a year ago. “I thought today was a gutsy performance by us,” Head Coach Mark Francis...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
kuathletics.com
🏐 Elnady, Jayhawks Ace Omaha
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a record-breaking eight aces from redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, the No. 23 Kansas volleyball team defeated the Omaha Mavericks at the Horseji Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Jayhawks topped the Mavericks 3-1 (25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16). With the win, the Jayhawks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas
Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Wraps Up Florida Trip at USF
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sunday when they play the South Florida Bulls at 11 a.m. CT at Corbett Stadium. The game time was moved up one hour to avoid potential inclement weather. KU has already secured its 14th straight straight season of finishing its non-conference schedule with a .500 winning percentage or better (beginning in 2008).
Kansas Football’s Twitter Does Hilarious Q&A During Lightning Delay
Jayhawks fans found a fun way to pass the time after Saturday’s game against Houston was interrupted in the first half.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
KU Sports
Five notable storylines that have surfaced during the Kansas basketball preseason
With Kansas basketball boot camp in full swing and Late Night in the Phog now less than a month away, it’s time to start looking ahead to the 2022-23 college hoops season. Yes, we can do that while still covering the heck out of the red-hot Kansas football team, as well.
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
kuathletics.com
👟 Kansas Travels to Nebraska for First Away Race
LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Cross Country travels to Lincoln, Neb., to race at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7th. The men will be the first to take to the course, with 10 a.m. CT start for the 8K, followed by the women at 10:50 a.m. CT in an 5K race.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
