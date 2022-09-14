ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Improves to 3-0 with 48-30 Win at Houston

Similar to last week, the Jayhawks had to work from behind early in the game after Houston scored on each of its first two drives to lead 14-0 less than eight minutes into the game. On KU’s next possession, Daniels led the Jayhawks 75 yards in nine plays for its...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU football game paused for lightning delay

HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Houston, TX
Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
kuathletics.com

⚽️ KU Finishes Non-Conference Play with 3-1 Win at USF

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the South Florida Bulls 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Corbett Stadium. Kansas earned its seventh win of the season, which matches its season win total from a year ago. “I thought today was a gutsy performance by us,” Head Coach Mark Francis...
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Elnady, Jayhawks Ace Omaha

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a record-breaking eight aces from redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, the No. 23 Kansas volleyball team defeated the Omaha Mavericks at the Horseji Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Jayhawks topped the Mavericks 3-1 (25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16). With the win, the Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#College Football#Inside Kansas Football#The Big 12 Conference#Jayhawks#Cougars#Tx#Espnu Preview
saturdaydownsouth.com

Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas

Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
HOUSTON, TX
kuathletics.com

⚽️ Kansas Wraps Up Florida Trip at USF

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sunday when they play the South Florida Bulls at 11 a.m. CT at Corbett Stadium. The game time was moved up one hour to avoid potential inclement weather. KU has already secured its 14th straight straight season of finishing its non-conference schedule with a .500 winning percentage or better (beginning in 2008).
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies

Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kuathletics.com

👟 Kansas Travels to Nebraska for First Away Race

LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Cross Country travels to Lincoln, Neb., to race at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7th. The men will be the first to take to the course, with 10 a.m. CT start for the 8K, followed by the women at 10:50 a.m. CT in an 5K race.
LAWRENCE, KS
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy