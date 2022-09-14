ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 3

YourMumsNewHubby
4d ago

and people wonder why some of us speed up ahead of people when we're walking so we can stay away from them and not be looking sus .

Reply
3
 

WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman busted window, tried to take child from home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At first, she stood outside the home and asked the girl inside to unlock the door. When that didn’t work, she used a brick to bash at the door knob. That didn’t work, either, so she told the child to stand away from...
WANE-TV

Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
The Lima News

Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified

LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
wboi.org

No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation

An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
