YourMumsNewHubby
4d ago
and people wonder why some of us speed up ahead of people when we're walking so we can stay away from them and not be looking sus .
WANE-TV
ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge
KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
WANE-TV
Courts: 32-year-old tries to pass as teen to get out of auto theft charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 32-year-old woman tried to tell police she was only 17 in an attempt to get out of an auto theft charge Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers pulled over a Lincoln MKZ reported stolen out of Michigan around...
WANE-TV
Man once charged in coach’s killing found guilty of possessing gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019. A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
abc57.com
Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman busted window, tried to take child from home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At first, she stood outside the home and asked the girl inside to unlock the door. When that didn’t work, she used a brick to bash at the door knob. That didn’t work, either, so she told the child to stand away from...
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested
LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested. Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into […]
wboi.org
No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation
An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
95.3 MNC
Albion man, 22, involved in suspected OWI crash has previous OWI convictions
A 22-year-old man from Albion has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Jesse Collins, was traveling along County Road 22, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 13, drove off the road and collided with a fence post. His vehicle...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
