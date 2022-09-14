Read full article on original website
Related
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
Augusta Free Press
Members of violent Northern Virginia street gang get life terms for murder, drug trafficking
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Four members of a violent Northern Virginia street gang called the Reccless Tigers were sentenced this week to multiple life terms and 26 years in prison for numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Man charged with using fake bills at Stafford County stores
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at stores and ran away from members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect stole credit cards from Spotsylvania Home Goods, made purchases in Fredericksburg
The Spotsylvania County Sherriff's Office are looking for information about a woman who stole credit cards from a Home Goods in Spotsylvania and then used those cards the same day in Fredericksburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday
STAFFORD, Va. - Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
Comments / 0