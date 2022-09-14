Read full article on original website
Berks Perspectives 9-15-22
This week the panel discusses the mini-drought in Berks, recent shootings in Reading & Berks County, the Oath Keepers role on January 6th, the appointment of a Special Master dealing with Mar a Lago, the Mid-Term elections, PA US Senate Race (Fetterman agrees to a debate), PA Governor’s Race, the Freight Railroad Strike is averted, and Bias in the Main Stream Media on Berks Perspectives. Panelists this week include Fred Levering, Martha Richardson, Ruth Martelli, Fred Opalinski, and John Forrester.
United Way of Berks County Kicks Off Campaign with Day of Caring
Over 250 guests helped launch United Way of Berks County’s annual campaign at FirstEnergy Stadium. Joe and Dana Hartz, Campaign Co-Chairs, along with the 2022 Loaned Campaign Specialists, are leading the fundraising efforts to achieve a $10.5 million goal to meet community needs through 80+ United Way programs. United...
2022-2023 Reading Symphony Orchestra Season 9-8-22
Reading Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Gross joins Lucille DiGiamberardino to talk about the Symphony’s 2022-2023 season on Artists Speak Out. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things...
Reading Police Announce Traffic Modifications to Accommodate Downtown Events
The Reading Police Department Traffic Division is releasing the following information relating to temporary traffic adjustments to accommodate various events occurring in the City this Sunday, September 18th. “On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival,” said Chief Tornielli. “These events will...
Tower Health Names Barbara Romig, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer
Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, has been appointed Chief Nursing Officer for Tower Health and Reading Hospital. In this role, Barbara will be responsible for the strategic, operational, and financial performance of nursing and patient care services. She will provide leadership in advancing Tower Health and Reading Hospital’s vision for nursing excellence, relationship-based care philosophy, the professional practice model, and strategic and quality plans that align with the strategic priorities of Tower Health. She will be responsible for sustaining the standards of nursing practice throughout the health system, ensuring that the practice environment aligns with the ANCC Magnet Model and supports excellence in practice and care delivery.
