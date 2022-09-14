Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, has been appointed Chief Nursing Officer for Tower Health and Reading Hospital. In this role, Barbara will be responsible for the strategic, operational, and financial performance of nursing and patient care services. She will provide leadership in advancing Tower Health and Reading Hospital’s vision for nursing excellence, relationship-based care philosophy, the professional practice model, and strategic and quality plans that align with the strategic priorities of Tower Health. She will be responsible for sustaining the standards of nursing practice throughout the health system, ensuring that the practice environment aligns with the ANCC Magnet Model and supports excellence in practice and care delivery.

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO