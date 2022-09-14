Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Officer accidentally shot by partner aiming at dog, Detroit police said
Detroit — A police officer was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his partner while responding to call about a suicide threat on the city's west side, according to media reports. The incident took place near Hackett Street and Prevost Avenue about a...
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge
Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man wanted after murder at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Inkster liquor store. Police allege that Allen Marion killed Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour Liquor at 26017 Michigan Ave. on Aug. 6. Steward was shot as he walked out of the business around 11 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
The Oakland Press
15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
Detroit News
To woo tenants, owners fix up landmark Detroit skyscrapers
Detroit — One recent weekday, Dale Milliman was focused on a base column in need of repair on the north side of the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit. Milliman showed how he would fix it, taking remnants of the column, reassembling the pieces before filling in the gaps, welding and painting. The repair will keep water out and make the column more visually appealing, he said.
Detroit News
Santiago-Romero: Detroiters deserve safety, not surveillance
These women were mothers, sisters, daughters, neighbors; all whose lives were cut short by a senseless act of violence. For too long, Detroit has been characterized as a site of economic collapse, desolation, and crime. It's hard to reimagine our city when our communities are grieving and the news cycle repeats stories of despair. Yet, I have always known that the people of Detroit are resilient and the love for our incredible city will help us recover from any devastation.
Police release photo, description of woman who robbed Warren bank at gunpoint
Detectives with the Warren Police Department are still searching for a woman wanted for an armed bank robbery on Thursday. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged
FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
Detroit News
Teen sought in August slaying at Inkster store
Michigan State Police are seeking tips to find a teen wanted in connection with a slaying last month in Inkster. Authorities identified Allen Marion, 18, as a suspect, the agency said in a statement Friday. On Aug. 6, a 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the 25 Hour liquor store...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental health conditions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who left her home Tuesday and never returned. Minnie Brook, 38, has bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder, police said. She left her home in the 15700 block of Ardmore in a burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima around 2 p.m.
1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side
(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
