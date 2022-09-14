ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Officer accidentally shot by partner aiming at dog, Detroit police said

Detroit — A police officer was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his partner while responding to call about a suicide threat on the city's west side, according to media reports. The incident took place near Hackett Street and Prevost Avenue about a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge

Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

18-year-old man wanted after murder at Inkster liquor store

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Inkster liquor store. Police allege that Allen Marion killed Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour Liquor at 26017 Michigan Ave. on Aug. 6. Steward was shot as he walked out of the business around 11 p.m.
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

To woo tenants, owners fix up landmark Detroit skyscrapers

Detroit — One recent weekday, Dale Milliman was focused on a base column in need of repair on the north side of the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit. Milliman showed how he would fix it, taking remnants of the column, reassembling the pieces before filling in the gaps, welding and painting. The repair will keep water out and make the column more visually appealing, he said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Santiago-Romero: Detroiters deserve safety, not surveillance

These women were mothers, sisters, daughters, neighbors; all whose lives were cut short by a senseless act of violence. For too long, Detroit has been characterized as a site of economic collapse, desolation, and crime. It's hard to reimagine our city when our communities are grieving and the news cycle repeats stories of despair. Yet, I have always known that the people of Detroit are resilient and the love for our incredible city will help us recover from any devastation.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit News

CBS Detroit

1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash

Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.  
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

