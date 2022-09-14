Education Dept. says 'clerical error' deleted thousands of comments on Title IX 'gender identity' proposal

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish university to recognize LGBTQ group
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group, the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious rights. Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a brief order granted an emergency request made...
Supreme Court says Yeshiva University may exclude LGBTQ student group — for now
Justice Sonia Sotomayor issues an order allowing the Orthodox Jewish school in New York to refuse to recognize a Pride club. A final ruling may follow.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
RELATED PEOPLE
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
Faculty and students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban
Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds — Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Since when does freedom from discrimination require destroying religious freedom?
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Left is distorting anti-discrimination laws to attack religious freedom.]. An op-ed last week in the Washington Post laid out how the Left is attempting to dismantle what Congress once unanimously recognized as “undergird[ing] the very origin and existence of the United States”: religious freedom .
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI secretly pressured Americans into signing away gun rights
The FBI pressured Americans into signing away their Second Amendment rights to own, purchase or use guns, internal documents and communications obtained by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America (GOA) revealed this week. Through the Freedom of Information Act, GOA acquired the “NICS Indices Self-Submission Form,” which the...
TODAY.com
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking
A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
'Religious' School Denied The Right To Openly Discriminate... Maybe? Time Will Tell.
The Supreme Court denied a bid by Yeshiva University to block an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on campus and is sending the issue back to the New York courts. In a 5-4 ruling against the Jewish university on Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Yeshiva’s request to put a New York County Supreme Court decision on pause, and the school will now need to go through the New York court system.
Opinion: It's Not the Supreme Court's Job to Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states
Public schools in Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.
Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law
The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force loses appeal in federal vaccine exemption lawsuit
A federal appeals court has denied the Air Force’s attempt to overturn class certification and a class-wide preliminary injunction that protects Airmen from discipline as a lawsuit continues against the Department of Defense mandate requiring members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the...
Governors Abbott and DeSantis's transportation of migrants has been 'brilliant politically': Strassel
Governors Abbott and DeSantis's transportation of migrants has been 'brilliant politically': Strassel.
Reviving 1975 Lawsuit, ACLU Asks Federal Judge to Halt ‘Deplorable and Barbaric’ Conditions in Los Angeles Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to stop a “crisis” inside Los Angeles jails, in which inmates are chained to benches or chairs for several days, left to defecate in garbage cans and given “untimely or no access to medical and mental health care.”
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1