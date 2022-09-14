ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIC Strengthens Environmental Investments into Outdoor Mass Algae Cultivation Facilities of U.S. and Chinese Subsidiaries

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

DIC Corporation (TOKYO:4631) announced today that we will promote environmental investments approximately US$9M at Earthrise (Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC, California), a U.S. subsidiary, and Hainan DIC (Hainan DIC Microalgae Co., Ltd., Hainan), a Chinese subsidiary, producing an edible blue-green algae, Spirulina, as well as the natural blue food colorant, LINABLUE ®. This investment will realize zero water emission from both plants by January 2023.

Outdoor mass cultivation facilities at Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC (California, USA) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since 1978 when the company succeeded in outdoor mass cultivation of the blue-green algae Spirulina, as a pioneer, the company has pursued innovations in all aspects of outdoor mass algae cultivation technologies, including search for optimal culture conditions, useful algal strains, as well as reduction of water and fertilizer usage through improved production efficiency.

DIC position sustainability as an important management issue. In our management plan “DIC Vision 2030”, we have set a long-term reduction target for CO₂ emissions toward carbon net zero by FY2050. While setting a goal of 50% reduction by 2030 (compared to 2013), making it clear that we will contribute to realization of decarbonized society.

Mr. Ichimoto, Product Manager of Healthcare Foods Product Group, says “Amid corporate ESG and SDGs initiatives are required these days, in order to strengthen the stable supply of high-quality products with fewer resources, we decide to invest a total of approximately US$9M in equipment, and this is in line with DIC sustainable policies”.

This investment enables DIC to improve the efficiency of water circulation and continuous use of culture solutions at both plants. And consequently, it realizes zero-water emission from the production facilities regardless of its mass cultivation of algae, namely aquaculture, and water extraction of LINABLUE ®, a natural blue food colorant.

To date, we have been making tireless efforts to improve sustainability, such as the use of renewable energy more than 50% at Earthrise, or using biomass resources for energy at Hainan DIC, and effectively utilizing the by-product of LINABLUE ® extraction at both plants. Our group has decided to make this environmental investment to further accelerate these efforts. The investment will be used for facility upgrades and equipment installation costs to achieve zero water emission.

In addition to this environmental investment, “We will seek for various types of algal cultivation technologies other than open outdoor mass cultivation in alliance with our bio-venture partners, and expansion of Bio-derived products portfolio”.

The DIC Group will continue to promote our sustainability strategies as an unique global company so to be trusted by society.

DIC Corporation is one of the world’s leading fine chemicals companies and the core of the DIC Group, a multinational organization comprising over 190 companies around the globe, including Sun Chemical Corporation, in more than 60 countries and territories. The DIC Group is recognized as a global leader in the markets for a variety of products essential to modern lifestyles, including packaging materials, display materials such as those used in television and computer displays, and high-performance materials for smartphones and other digital devices, as well as for automobiles. Through such products, the Group endeavors to deliver safety and peace of mind, and color and comfort, to people everywhere. The DIC Group also seeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing innovative products that respond to social change and which help address social imperatives. With annual consolidated net sales exceeding ¥800 billion and 22,000-plus employees worldwide, we pledge to continue working in close cooperation with our customers wherever they are.

