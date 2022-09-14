ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark

Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
IOWA STATE
Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17

As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
WISCONSIN STATE
Pain Eases at Pump, But Inflation Remains High for Most Goods

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon report updated numbers related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). But, of course, this will be followed by a Wall Street reaction and the typical politician and media frenzy to spin the numbers for political advantage for a few days following the CPI update.
IOWA STATE
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
Which State Has the Most Oath Keepers on ADL Leaked Data Report?

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released an extensive report linked to leaked Oath Keeper membership data from coast to coast. The information identifies whether specific people are engaged in public service-related professions in each state, including midwest states such as Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The ADL is an international Jewish...
ILLINOIS STATE
Grassley Wants More Government Studies on Recreation Marijuana

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is a proud small government conservative, except regarding recreational marijuana. In that case, he approves massive federal funding and endless years of government research to determine if there are any detrimental effects to humans who ingest the plant. Senator Chuck Grassley was asked about his stance...
IOWA STATE
Student Loan Forgiven? The Tax Man May Be Coming…

So, you've qualified for the elimination of $10,000 in your student loan debt. That's good for you, but it still might cost you. Due to President Biden's use of executive action to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients new tax issues could arise. People qualify based on income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. According to The Tax Foundation, based on estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, that would cost at least $330 billion and potentially closer to $500 billion.
WISCONSIN STATE
