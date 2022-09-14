SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As expected, we started our morning with rain showers but they have since left the area, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine across Mid-Michigan. For today, additional showers may be possible through the day, though I think it’s likely that just about everyone remains on the dry side until tonight. Expect temperatures warming into the upper 70s-lower 80s this afternoon. Winds may also be a bit on the gusty side today, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts closer to 20mph.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO