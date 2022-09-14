Read full article on original website
Whitmer sends letter to Secretary of Commerce for investments from CHIPS and Science Act
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo highlighting Michigan for investments from the CHIPS and Science Act. The bipartisan legislation will boost American manufacturing, create and protect tens of thousands of jobs, and lower costs for working families, according to Whitmer.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18
Hundreds of children and parents built some wonderful memories Saturday as they attended the 25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival in Saginaw. A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 17.
25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival
Here's a look at what we're following during this special halftime report. A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
Last Weekend of Summer: Pleasant Conditions for Most Saturday, Rain Chances Return Tonight & Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is (somehow) officially the final weekend of summer as the Fall season begins on Thursday of this coming week (9:03pm to be exact). As we know here in the mitten, the name of the season doesn’t really mean much and that is certainly the case over the next 7 days! We start with a look at the forecast for today:
Isolated showers possible Sunday & Sunday night. Beautiful weather to start the work week.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As expected, we started our morning with rain showers but they have since left the area, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine across Mid-Michigan. For today, additional showers may be possible through the day, though I think it’s likely that just about everyone remains on the dry side until tonight. Expect temperatures warming into the upper 70s-lower 80s this afternoon. Winds may also be a bit on the gusty side today, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts closer to 20mph.
