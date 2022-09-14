ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18

Hundreds of children and parents built some wonderful memories Saturday as they attended the 25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival in Saginaw. A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 17.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival

Here's a look at what we're following during this special halftime report. A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Isolated showers possible Sunday & Sunday night. Beautiful weather to start the work week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As expected, we started our morning with rain showers but they have since left the area, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine across Mid-Michigan. For today, additional showers may be possible through the day, though I think it’s likely that just about everyone remains on the dry side until tonight. Expect temperatures warming into the upper 70s-lower 80s this afternoon. Winds may also be a bit on the gusty side today, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts closer to 20mph.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy