Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, today expressed its appreciation to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for granting Lynk the world’s first-ever commercial license for a satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service. This FCC license enables Lynk to launch commercial services for its global constellation of satellites later this year, paving the way for universal mobile connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005512/en/ Margo Deckard, COO and co-founder of Lynk, said, “The FCC is the gold standard of telecommunication regulators. They have deep technical knowledge and conducted a rigorous review process, which validates that Lynk’s first-of-its-kind satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service is ready to be deployed globally.” Deckard added, “We applaud the FCC and its staff for using their smallsat rules to accelerate innovation in space. We are honored to receive the very first commercial license for the world’s first true satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service from such a credible and respected regulator.”
