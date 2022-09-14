ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CHICAGO WHITE SOX TEAM UP WITH TICKETMANAGER TO OFFER BUSINESS CLIENTS BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY FOR MANAGING TICKET PLANS

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3hP9_0hv5jV7X00

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

The Chicago White Sox today announced TicketManager, a leading event and guest management platform empowering companies to make client entertainment easy, as the organization’s official corporate ticket management partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005265/en/

Chicago White Sox Announce TicketManager as Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of this multiyear agreement, TicketManager provides technology and services that allow all White Sox Corporate Partner Clients and Season Ticket Holder Business Clients to manage, allocate and analyze their tickets and events online. Through this partnership, business accounts managing White Sox season ticket plans, including premium seating areas, have immediate access to TicketManager’s cutting-edge technology, at no cost.

“The White Sox are committed to enhancing our offerings for our business and corporate clients,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “Our partnership with TicketManager provides our clients who utilize their season ticket plans for business purposes with the latest technology, offering the ease and convenience of managing their tickets with their professional networks.”

TicketManager’s platform features the ability to easily identify unused tickets, mobile entry transfers and real-time scan reports across the greater Chicagoland area. Companies and users can transfer tickets to guests for all sports teams in the major and minor-league markets. TicketManager serves as one place for all of a company’s ticket plans across sports.

“We are proud to partner with the White Sox to provide corporate clients with tools that can help their investment in the White Sox drive business,” said Troy Tutt, TicketManager head of partnerships. “The game is changing in corporate hospitality and guest entertainment. We are humbled to be a proactive partner with the White Sox in these efforts in the great city of Chicago.”

“TicketManager is just getting started,” added Tutt, “and the White Sox are a perfect partner as we work to change the game in corporate hospitality and guest entertainment.”

For more information on TicketManager, visit ticketmanager.com.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005265/en/

Paul Kim, TicketManager, +1 (818) 698-3616,press@ticketmanager.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS DATA MANAGEMENT GENERAL SPORTS LICENSING (SPORTS) TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE INTERNET BASEBALL

SOURCE: TicketManager

PUB: 09/14/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/14/2022 11:03 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Montgomery's effort not enough in Bears' loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery made things happen for the Chicago Bears just about every time he touched the ball. But he rarely got that chance in the second quarter when the Bears fell further and further behind. The Green Bay Packers outscored Chicago 21-0 in that second period and went on to beat the Bears 27-10 on Sunday night. Montgomery had just one carry in that decisive second quarter but still finished with 122 yards on 15 carries. “I don’t know what he ate today, but he was running the ball crazy,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night. Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards in a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota, and the Packers (1-1) vowed he’d have a bigger role. “That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy