WMAZ
Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight
EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
wfxl.com
Americus police seek public help to find man wanted for armed robbery, assault
The Americus Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a wanted man. Police say that 23-year-old Jakeem Rashard Carter is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. Carter has black hair, brown eyes, stands five-feet-seven and weighs approximately 175 pounds. According to APD, the charges stem from...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
GBI seizes $710,000 in meth, fentanyl in bust involving known Gangster Disciple member, 3 others
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation carried out a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of $710,0000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI worked with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the...
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
Albany Herald
Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man
ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Pearlie Mae Williams of Fort Valley died from what police called a "savage beating." Fort Valley police are asking for your help in finding her killer. Latoya Roberts has fond memories of her mother, Pearlie Mae Williams. "She was...
Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County. In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and...
Dougherty Grand Jury: If necessary, bring in National Guard to fight crime
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Grand Jury was presented with 101 indictments, and 100 were returned as true bills in July presentments. There was one no bill, and an additional 33 were filed by the District Attorney’s office for accusations.
wfxl.com
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Lee County
UPDATE (11 a.m.):. The Lee County Utilities Authority says that the notice has been lifted. The referenced water main repair Friday morning on Springlake Drive was completed quickly, therefore, the water pressure did not drop near the 20 PSI threshold for a precautionary boil water notice. Authority field staff will...
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
wfxl.com
Tifton city manager accepts new position with Georgia Municipal Association
The City of Tifton announced Friday that City Manager Pete Pyrzenski has accepted a position at the Georgia Municipal Association. Pyrzenski will remain with the city through Oct. 14. “Pete has done an incredible job as our city manager for the past five and a half years,” said Tifton Mayor...
livability.com
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
Supply chain woes hurt rural Piggly Wiggly in Unadilla
UNADILLA, Ga. — Many stores are still being hit by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas like Dooly County. Dollean Fields lives in Unadilla. She used to be able to walk to the Piggly Wiggly and...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County travels to West Laurens
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders hosted the Bleckley County Royals Friday night. The Royals (3-0) were coming off a win against the #4 team in Class A, Schley County. The Raiders (1-2) had been shut out the last two weeks by Houston County and Vidalia, respectively.
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
