Crisp County, GA

WMAZ

Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight

EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Americus police seek public help to find man wanted for armed robbery, assault

The Americus Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a wanted man. Police say that 23-year-old Jakeem Rashard Carter is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. Carter has black hair, brown eyes, stands five-feet-seven and weighs approximately 175 pounds. According to APD, the charges stem from...
AMERICUS, GA
City
Griffin, GA
Crisp County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Crisp County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Albany Herald

Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man

ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
FITZGERALD, GA
wfxl.com

Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road

A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Lee County

UPDATE (11 a.m.):. The Lee County Utilities Authority says that the notice has been lifted. The referenced water main repair Friday morning on Springlake Drive was completed quickly, therefore, the water pressure did not drop near the 20 PSI threshold for a precautionary boil water notice. Authority field staff will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart

Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
ALBANY, GA
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
13WMAZ

Supply chain woes hurt rural Piggly Wiggly in Unadilla

UNADILLA, Ga. — Many stores are still being hit by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas like Dooly County. Dollean Fields lives in Unadilla. She used to be able to walk to the Piggly Wiggly and...
UNADILLA, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County travels to West Laurens

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders hosted the Bleckley County Royals Friday night. The Royals (3-0) were coming off a win against the #4 team in Class A, Schley County. The Raiders (1-2) had been shut out the last two weeks by Houston County and Vidalia, respectively.
DEXTER, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...

