Kirk Hammett Soundtracks Mysterious Journal Recordings as Person Seeks Lost Sibling
Super horror fan Kirk Hammett loves a good scare - and now he's providing one for fans with a mysterious new post on his TikTok and Twitter accounts that combines acoustic music with a good old-fashioned horror story. Shared today, September 10, the Metaliica guitarist offers a bluesy soundtrack accompanied...
Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Shows Off New Freddie Mercury Tattoo
Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie has a new tattoo that pays homage to one of his idols. Take a look at the singer's tattoo of Freddie Mercury. Urie showed off his new tattoo of the legendary, late Queen singer on Instagram which shows Mercury in a yellow jacket with white pants, with his head thrown back as he's holding a microphone. The Panic! At the Disco frontman posted the series of pictures and videos with the caption "Freddie forever [red heart emoji, crown emoji]"
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907. -- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909. -- British author William Golding in 1911. -- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926. -- Actor Adam...
Netflix Renews Deal with Millimages for Seasons 2, 3, 4 of Hit Series ‘Molang’ (EXCLUSIVE)
French kids entertainment company Millimages has announced it is renewing with Netflix for Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of its hit series “Molang”, already picked up by co-producers TF1 and Canal+. “Molang” will be rolling out in all territories except Scandinavia and China from Nov. 1, said Millimages general manager Marina Narishkin, adding that the deal bore testimony to the fluffy character’s popularity with audiences of all ages and from all continents. “‘Molang’ is not just watched by children, our target audience is 15 to 30-year olds, the young co-parents. We’re not making packaged goods for children. “Molang” supports kindness, it’s a...
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Post Malone Repaints Pearl Jam’s ‘Last Kiss’ as a Towering Acoustic Anthem
Last week, Post Malone shared a live video of him performing a soaring acoustic version of "Last Kiss," the 1961 Wayne Cochran song best known for the cover version released in 1999 by Pearl Jam. Over two decades later, it remains Pearl Jam's highest-charting hit. As the grunge legend goes,...
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video
Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall – ‘Darker Still’ ‘Almost Broke’ the Band Dynamic
Parkway Drive's Winston McCall was the latest guest to drop by Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, on hand to discuss the band's latest album, Darker Still. The new album challenged the band in ways the group hadn't previously been put to the test and McCall reveals that it "almost broke" the band's inner dynamic in the process.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’
Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it. In an interview with Z93's The Morning After...
Saliva Reunite With Singer Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Saliva reunited with lead vocalist Josey Scott this week at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. The nu-metal homecoming on Sunday (Sept. 11) followed the singer's announcement that he was returning to music in earnest this spring. Scott was the original frontman in the Tennessee-based alt-metal rockers, performing with Saliva...
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Salutes Queen Elizabeth II With ‘Her Majesty’ Beatles Cover
While much of the music world paid their tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II via social media on Thursday (Sept. 8), Pearl Jam managed to work a musical tribute into their performance in Toronto. Eddie Vedder took the lead, singing a bit of the Beatles' "Her Majesty" for the crowd.
Dave Mustaine Asserts Why He Was the ‘Alpha Male’ During His Time in Metallica
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine didn't mince words while discussing the personality dynamics in his old band Metallica, saying that he was "clearly the alpha male" in the group. Mustaine fired that off while talking about Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! in an interview with Classic Rock magazine.
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot
There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
David Draiman Shares Thoughts On ‘Bigots’ Upset By A Black Ariel In New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie
If you follow Disturbed frontman David Draiman on social media, you know he has a lot of thoughts on politics, society, music and other hot topics. His latest is addressing the "bigots" that have stirred up some unnecessary controversy over Disney casting a Black actress to play the lead role of Ariel in a live-action take on the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid.
Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark
Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
See the Trailer for New ‘Spirit Halloween’ Movie Based on the Costume Store
Spirit Halloween: The Movie, the adventure-horror flick based on the ubiquitous but ephemeral Spirit Halloween retail chain of spooky seasonal stores, now has its first full trailer. It arrived on Thursday (Sept. 8) after a teaser trailer emerged last month. Spirit Halloween: The Movie opens in a limited theatrical release...
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman on 2018’s Electropop ‘Mania’ – ‘I Can’t Say That I Love It’
In preparation for his upcoming memoir – None of This Rocks – Fall Out Boy guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist Joe Trohman recently (Sept. 9) spoke with Rolling Stone about, well, a lot of interesting things. Of particular note are the revelations that he’s not entirely fond of their last studio LP, 2018’s Mania, and that he didn’t have a lot to do with it.
