French kids entertainment company Millimages has announced it is renewing with Netflix for Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of its hit series “Molang”, already picked up by co-producers TF1 and Canal+. “Molang” will be rolling out in all territories except Scandinavia and China from Nov. 1, said Millimages general manager Marina Narishkin, adding that the deal bore testimony to the fluffy character’s popularity with audiences of all ages and from all continents. “‘Molang’ is not just watched by children, our target audience is 15 to 30-year olds, the young co-parents. We’re not making packaged goods for children. “Molang” supports kindness, it’s a...

TV SERIES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO