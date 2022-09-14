ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Shows Off New Freddie Mercury Tattoo

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie has a new tattoo that pays homage to one of his idols. Take a look at the singer's tattoo of Freddie Mercury. Urie showed off his new tattoo of the legendary, late Queen singer on Instagram which shows Mercury in a yellow jacket with white pants, with his head thrown back as he's holding a microphone. The Panic! At the Disco frontman posted the series of pictures and videos with the caption "Freddie forever [red heart emoji, crown emoji]"
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs

Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video

Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Saliva Reunite With Singer Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Saliva reunited with lead vocalist Josey Scott this week at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. The nu-metal homecoming on Sunday (Sept. 11) followed the singer's announcement that he was returning to music in earnest this spring. Scott was the original frontman in the Tennessee-based alt-metal rockers, performing with Saliva...
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot

There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
David Draiman Shares Thoughts On ‘Bigots’ Upset By A Black Ariel In New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie

If you follow Disturbed frontman David Draiman on social media, you know he has a lot of thoughts on politics, society, music and other hot topics. His latest is addressing the "bigots" that have stirred up some unnecessary controversy over Disney casting a Black actress to play the lead role of Ariel in a live-action take on the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid.
Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark

Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman on 2018’s Electropop ‘Mania’ – ‘I Can’t Say That I Love It’

In preparation for his upcoming memoir – None of This Rocks – Fall Out Boy guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist Joe Trohman recently (Sept. 9) spoke with Rolling Stone about, well, a lot of interesting things. Of particular note are the revelations that he’s not entirely fond of their last studio LP, 2018’s Mania, and that he didn’t have a lot to do with it.
