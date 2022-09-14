Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
It's a shame how the democratically ran Akron has failed it's people . Cops shoot a criminal and they are persecuted. Yet the criminals are now free to rule the roost . Thank you Dan ...not !
Lori
3d ago
Have we gotten so scared of being labeled a racist that in the description of the perpetrator we leave out race? Sooooo rediculous!
slaughterhouse 3000
4d ago
you can probably catch this fool at school ya know but then again he probably don't go !!!
Police: 25-year-old charged with shooting, killing woman in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for shooting and killing a woman in her own driveway in April. Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at an Akron home, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
Suspect arrested in April murder of 50-year-old Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio — Police and federal officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place in Akron this past spring. Officers and U.S. Marshals apprehended 25-year-old Antonio Miller Friday afternoon at a home on the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue. Authorities believe Miller shot and killed 50-year-old Tina Case as she pulled into her Koerber Avenue driveway during the late evening hours of April 7.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
