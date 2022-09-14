ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 24

Guest
4d ago

It's a shame how the democratically ran Akron has failed it's people . Cops shoot a criminal and they are persecuted. Yet the criminals are now free to rule the roost . Thank you Dan ...not !

Reply(2)
6
Lori
3d ago

Have we gotten so scared of being labeled a racist that in the description of the perpetrator we leave out race? Sooooo rediculous!

Reply(1)
3
slaughterhouse 3000
4d ago

you can probably catch this fool at school ya know but then again he probably don't go !!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Suspect arrested in April murder of 50-year-old Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio — Police and federal officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place in Akron this past spring. Officers and U.S. Marshals apprehended 25-year-old Antonio Miller Friday afternoon at a home on the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue. Authorities believe Miller shot and killed 50-year-old Tina Case as she pulled into her Koerber Avenue driveway during the late evening hours of April 7.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Family Dollar#Android
WKYC

2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft while on duty

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced on Friday that 34-year-old Alfonzo Cole...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Community activist calls for justice after man accuses East Cleveland police officers of assaulting him during December traffic stop

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is more controversy involving the East Cleveland Police Department. Longtime community activist Mariah Crenshaw stood alongside 33-year-old Dominique Campbell on Friday at East Cleveland City Hall on Friday. She is urging the city to remove charges made against Campbell involving a traffic stop on December 30, 2021.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk. Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Warrensville Heights 3-year-old victim of fatal shooting

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old has died after Warrensville Heights police said they were the victim of a shooting. According to police, they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway around 9:41 p.m. yesterday. The child was found with a gunshot wound, and...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy