Morongo Basin Healthcare District AIDS testing
The Morongo Basin Healthcare district gave a presentation at the Twentynine Palms City Council earlier this week where they discussed their goal to end the HIV epidemic. Marge Doyle from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District says that the fight to eradicate the virus has had setbacks due to COVID – and the CDC is teaming up with organizations like the MBHD to normalize HIV testing for all age groups – with a larger goal of reducing infections by 75% by the year 2025.
Twentynine Palms Veterans Resource Fair on Saturday (9/17)
The City of Twentynine Palms will hold a Veterans Resource Fair tomorrow. In partnership with the County of San Bernardino Veterans Affairs office, the event will provide information and resources regarding identification cards, benefits, and claims. Disabled American Veterans Morongo Basin Chapter #60 and other organizations will be on hand...
Oasis Elementary School needs help in winning $1000 in funding competition
The Parent Teacher Organization of Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms is a finalist in a funding competition, and is asking for the community’s help in winning $1000. The contest, which is sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union, has selected one school each from San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego...
Celebrate “Banned Books” at Space Cowboy Reading tonight in Joshua Tree
Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, stores and libraries. Banned Books Week will be celebrated here in the high desert at our local Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree this Sunday, September 18th.
Annual Morongo powwow draws multiple tribes for competitions
Nearly two dozen Native American tribes from across North America will join the Morongo Band of Mission Indians’ 31st annual Thunder & Lightning Powwow in Cabazon later this month. The three-day event, with dance and drum competitions, as well as other cultural activities, will get underway on Sept. 23...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
Two earthquakes strike near Thermal area
A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. A second 3.4 earthquakes struck the area again at 2:13 a.m. There have been no reported injuries or damage to any structures. Stay with News The post Two earthquakes strike near Thermal area appeared first on KESQ.
Developing: Shooting at Burger King in Twentynine Palms
We have received several reports of a possible shooting at the Burger King in Twentynine Palms, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Encelia Ave. Photographs have shown a police presence at the restaurant last night (September 12). Z1077 News is currently investigating these reports, and seeking confirmation from...
September 17, 2022
A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse to […]
DUI Hit and Run results in Twentynine Palms arrest
On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.
Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
Helicopter Responding to Fairview Fire in California Crashes, Pilot and Two Fire Personnel Injured
A helicopter responding to the Fairview wildfire near Hemet, California crashed in Banning, CA on Saturday. The crash left three people injured: two fire personnel and the pilot. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene near the Banning Airport. Apparently, the helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed.
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal
A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
