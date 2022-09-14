ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Graham loses it while discussing abortion on Fox News

Fox News host Shannon Bream grilled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his proposed national abortion ban. He asserted that Americans would "revolt" unless he sponsored the legislation. Graham appeared on Fox News Sunday just days after proposing a 15-week federal abortion ban with minimal exceptions for rape, incest and the...
