Snow Peak, the Japanese outdoor brand, will relocate its store in New York from SoHo to Brooklyn in October — and nearly triple its size. The company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Portland, Oregon, has had a location on Crosby Street since 2015, but decided to make the jump to better embrace the sense of community and take advantage of the green spaces and river views in the borough.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO