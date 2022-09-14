Read full article on original website
Snow Peak to Relocate New York Store
Snow Peak, the Japanese outdoor brand, will relocate its store in New York from SoHo to Brooklyn in October — and nearly triple its size. The company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Portland, Oregon, has had a location on Crosby Street since 2015, but decided to make the jump to better embrace the sense of community and take advantage of the green spaces and river views in the borough.
Pangaia Partners With Kenny Scharf
Pangaia, the Los Angeles, California-based sustainable brand, has partnered with artist Kenny Scharf on a capsule collection that features graphics inspired by his distinct artwork. The collection for adults and kids is intended to highlight a joint love of nature and their mission “to spread an earth-positive message.”. The...
