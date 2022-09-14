ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Package explodes at Northeastern University, 1 injured

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htPOD_0hv5gVaG00
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

One staff member at Northeastern University was injured after a package exploded on the campus on Tuesday, the Boston Police Department said.

The department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a package that had exploded a little past 7 p.m. on Tuesday and found a 45-year-old man with “minor injuries” to his hand. The department’s bomb squad also located a second package and was able to “render the package safe” without incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

FBI Boston tweeted that its Joint Terrorism Task Force, including its special agent bomb technicians and evidence response team, are assisting the Boston police in conducting an investigation.

Northeastern University did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) thanked first responders at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that police and firefighters were at the scene of the explosion “within minutes.”

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here,” Wu said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the briefing that police will work with campus security to ensure all students are safe in addition to city residents.

Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said the campus is secure and authorities will keep it secure.

“That’s our work and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Davis said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station

BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping

NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived.  The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Boston
The Hill

The Hill

697K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy