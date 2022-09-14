Prince William & Harry Walk Behind The Queen's Coffin In Somber Ceremony

Photo: Getty Images

As Queen Elizabeth II 's coffin continues on one of its final journeys , her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied the coffin as it left Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14th, the two brothers walked behind the Queen's coffin as the royal procession continued from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where her body will lie in state for four full days.

Prince William and Harry walked side-by-side during the somber ceremony. As previously reported, as an inactive member of the royal family, Harry was dressed in a regular suit and tie while Prince William walked in his military uniform. Prince Andrew was also dressed in civilian clothes after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his Royal duties after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced .

Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage Photo: Getty Images

Following a tradition that says spouses of the Princes and the Kings are in cars, Queen Consort Camila and Kate Middleton followed along the procession in the same car while Meghan Markle and Sophie , the Countess of Wessex, followed along in a separate car.

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, d Photo: Getty Images

Her coffin arrived at the Palace on Tuesday, September 13th, where both William and Harry and their spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , were there to receive it along with King Charles and other members of the royal family. CNN reports the Royal Family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace after receiving the coffin.