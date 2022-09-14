ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William & Harry Walk Behind The Queen's Coffin In Somber Ceremony

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOict_0hv5gIM300
Photo: Getty Images

As Queen Elizabeth II 's coffin continues on one of its final journeys , her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied the coffin as it left Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14th, the two brothers walked behind the Queen's coffin as the royal procession continued from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where her body will lie in state for four full days.

Prince William and Harry walked side-by-side during the somber ceremony. As previously reported, as an inactive member of the royal family, Harry was dressed in a regular suit and tie while Prince William walked in his military uniform. Prince Andrew was also dressed in civilian clothes after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his Royal duties after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptswg_0hv5gIM300
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage Photo: Getty Images

Following a tradition that says spouses of the Princes and the Kings are in cars, Queen Consort Camila and Kate Middleton followed along the procession in the same car while Meghan Markle and Sophie , the Countess of Wessex, followed along in a separate car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnyu4_0hv5gIM300
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, d Photo: Getty Images

Her coffin arrived at the Palace on Tuesday, September 13th, where both William and Harry and their spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , were there to receive it along with King Charles and other members of the royal family. CNN reports the Royal Family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace after receiving the coffin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The American leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral service in London. Throngs of people were lined up, six people deep along the route of the funeral procession after the service. Many held up their cellphones to grab images of the day’s events. Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the city for the ceremonies.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. “They know that they are there to honor the passing, honor the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the U.S. State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.”
POTUS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy