Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Every Nathaniel Hackett mistake is nightmare fuel for Broncos fans (Video)
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is off to a tough start, to say the least. That continued well into Week 2. Denver won their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, which ought to be a relief to Broncos fans after a brutal loss in Seattle to open the year.
Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody’s seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
How much blame does Jameis Winston deserve for Week 2 loss to Bucs?
After two years of relentless work, vintage Jameis Winston appeared and lost the game for the New Orleans Saints. What does this mean for the future of the Saints?. Ever since Jameis Winston left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s had his revenge when he sees them. Winston left Tampa...
Washington Commanders fans need this Jahan Dotson shirt
BreakingT has partnered with Pepsi and the NFLPA to highlight the NFL Rookie of the Week. Up first? This Washington WR Jahan Dotson shirt. The Washington Commanders got themselves a stud wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. Which is why you’re going to need this BreakingT Jahan Dotson shirt.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
