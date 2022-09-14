Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge's HR chase is too improbable to be clouded by uncertain Yankees future
As Aaron Judge nears an iconic Yankee record, it’s important to enjoy the ride without allowing the worry about his uncertain future to creep in.
Rosenthal on Mets, Aaron Judge: 'I have a hard time believing [Steve Cohen] won't make a bid'
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says it would be hard to imagine Steve Cohen not making a bid for Aaron Judge, if not for anything but to drive up the Yankees’ price.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
New owner may have drastic plans for Derek Jeter’s $22 million mansion
A sad fate may await the massive Tampa mansion once owned by Derek Jeter and rented by Tom Brady. Tampa city records apparently show that a commercial demolition permit was filed for the address of 58 Bahama Circle, which is where the Davis Islands mansion formerly owned by Jeter is located.
Yankees Twitter makes it known that they're fed up with Frankie Montas
Frankie Montas struggled yet again on Friday night after being given a 5-0 lead, and Yankee fans made it clear that they don’t want to see him on the mound anymore.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
As Joey Gallo's struggles continue, prospect Yankees got in return is thriving in minors
Clayton Beeter, the pitching prospect acquired by the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, has dominated Double-A since arriving at his new home.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Red Sox To Select Frank German
The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa takes blame for Yankees loss after costly error
Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 16th error of the season came at a bad time on Friday night, and he took the blame for the painful loss.
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22
NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
Red Sox take on the Royals with series tied 1-1
Kansas City Royals (58-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-75, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-12, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -201, Royals +167;...
Watch: Fly ball bounces off Cleveland outfielder's head
That's what you call keeping your head in the game.
