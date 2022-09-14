ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Sheriff: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

 4 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, at 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff called in the Texas Rangers to investigate, per regular policy.

“This is very, very new. So it’s going to take some time for them to sort through this,” said Sheriff Valdez.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the incident.

“Our prayers go out to the deceased and his family and this agency as we go through this incident,” Valdez said.

No identities have been released as of this writing.

“What we want to do right now is focus on prayers for everybody that is involved in the situation, so we can start working towards getting passed this and making sure that we’re doing what we need to do for this county.”

