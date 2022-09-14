This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

