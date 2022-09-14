ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children of Bodom Opening Their Own Bar With a Museum and Sauna

Three former members of Children of Bodom have found a new way to continue their legacy, preparing to open their own bar with a band museum and a nod to local culture with the opportunity for fans to experience Finland's sauna culture. This new undertaking that they're calling the Bodom Bar is being led by drummer Jaska Raatikainen, bassist Henkka Seppälä and keyboardist Janne Wirman.
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled

As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
David Draiman Shares Thoughts On ‘Bigots’ Upset By A Black Ariel In New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie

If you follow Disturbed frontman David Draiman on social media, you know he has a lot of thoughts on politics, society, music and other hot topics. His latest is addressing the "bigots" that have stirred up some unnecessary controversy over Disney casting a Black actress to play the lead role of Ariel in a live-action take on the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid.
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating

This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
