Children of Bodom Opening Their Own Bar With a Museum and Sauna
Three former members of Children of Bodom have found a new way to continue their legacy, preparing to open their own bar with a band museum and a nod to local culture with the opportunity for fans to experience Finland's sauna culture. This new undertaking that they're calling the Bodom Bar is being led by drummer Jaska Raatikainen, bassist Henkka Seppälä and keyboardist Janne Wirman.
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Rikki Rockett + Wife Enlist Help From Police to Catch Person Scamming Poison Fans
It's become an all too common practice where scammers will try to prey on a music lover's fandom for their own gain, and it's something that Poison drummer Rikki Rockett and his wife TC are attempting to thwart by sharing a new video in which they detail how they've been catching people claiming to have ties to Rikki in order to scam his fans.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream
Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled
As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
David Draiman Shares Thoughts On ‘Bigots’ Upset By A Black Ariel In New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie
If you follow Disturbed frontman David Draiman on social media, you know he has a lot of thoughts on politics, society, music and other hot topics. His latest is addressing the "bigots" that have stirred up some unnecessary controversy over Disney casting a Black actress to play the lead role of Ariel in a live-action take on the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid.
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating
This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Confirms ‘The Cancer in My Spine Is Gone’
Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory has bested cancer once again. The musician confirmed on Thursday (Sept. 15) that the tumor found in his spine last month was surgically removed by doctors this week. Last year, the pop-punk rocker had successful surgery on a similar tumor affecting his adrenal...
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
Ex-Megadeth Members ‘Not Concerned’ About Dave Mustaine’s Reaction to ‘MEGA Years’ Tour
Earlier this year, former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young announced that they’ll be teaming up as the Kings of Thrash (alongside ex-guitarist Chris Poland) to embark on a four-show “MEGA Years” tour across the U.S. this fall. Despite what you might think, they’re not too worried about what Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine thinks about it.
Blackie Lawless Won’t ‘Even Consider a Woke Culture’ During Upcoming W.A.S.P. Tour
W.A.S.P. will kick off their 40th anniversary tour later this fall, and if you know anything about their stage performance, you'll know that the show is just as important as the music. In a new interview, frontman Blackie Lawless expressed that he's not concerned about "woke culture" and how they might perceive W.A.S.P. during the upcoming tour.
